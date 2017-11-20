AP PA Headlines

PA Headlines

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a suspect in the fatal shooting of a rookie police officer in the Pittsburgh area. State police have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt. He’s accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night. Authorities say the 25-year-old Shaw was shot in the chest while chasing Holt on foot.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Holt faces charges of murder and murder of a police officer. Investigators say they know why the traffic stop occurred. But they won’t provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation. Shaw had served as a part-time officer in three other towns before joining the New Kensington force full time in June.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A prominent neurologist who is already charged with groping patients at a Philadelphia clinic is facing a growing number of accusations that he assaulted women at medical facilities in three states. The Associated Press has learned at least 17 women in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey have stepped forward to accuse Dr. Ricardo Cruciani of sexual misconduct in incidents that go back at least a dozen years.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on charges that he assaulted seven patients in 2016, while he was chairman of Drexel University’s neurology department. Police and prosecutors in New Jersey, meanwhile, are opening a second investigation into the neurologist. Some of the accusers and their lawyer want to know how closely the 63-year-old pain doctor was supervised and whether he could have been stopped sooner. Cruciani’s lawyer declined to comment.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The first Rhodes Scholar winner from Temple University is among three people with Pennsylvania ties who have received the honor. Hazim Hardeman, a Philadelphia resident who graduated from Temple in May, and Alan Yang, a Dresher resident who attends Harvard Univesity, were among the 32 American recipients announced Sunday. Also in that group was Christopher D’Urso, a New Jersey resident who attends the University of Pennsylvania.

All three will pursue post-graduate studies at England’s Oxford University. Hardeman graduated magna cum laude with a concentration in strategic communication. His research interests include critical pedagogy, race and politics and African-American intellectual history. Yang is a senior majoring in molecular and cellular biology. D’Urso is a senior who will receive a bachelor’s degree in international relations and a master’s degree in public administration.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — He’s starting to look like two-term Tom. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf likely has wrapped up his biggest first-term fights with the Legislature’s huge Republican majorities and his record is largely set a year before voters decide whether to give him a second term. He now heads into the 2018 election year with political winds at his back. Wolf’s polls currently resemble those of former Gov. Ed Rendell’s, the Democrat who won a second term in 2006, rather than former Gov. Tom Corbett’s, the Republican who Wolf beat in 2014 to make the first Pennsylvania governor to lose re-election and the original “one-term Tom.”

“That is a decent spot to be in for an incumbent governor who’s been through lots of fiscal battles the last three years,” said Christopher Borick, a pollster and political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. “All in all, you probably take that if you’re Tom Wolf.” In recent days, eyes increasingly have turned to next year’s election. The budget battle of 2017 ended, if four months late, and the four-candidate Republican primary field appears set with the entry of House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny. Wolf’s potential adversaries attack him in relatively boilerplate terms: he’s a serial tax hiker, an out-of-touch elitist and a lousy leader. The state Republican Party calls him “America’s most liberal governor.”

