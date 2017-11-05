Home
AP PA Headlines

AP PA Headlines

WKOK Staff | November 5, 2017 |

UNDATED (AP) — Pennsylvania is renewing its push for federal funding to bring high-speed internet to rural areas of the state. State utility regulators worry that $140 million in broadband subsidies could leave Pennsylvania after Verizon declined the money, which comes from a surcharge on phone bills. Pennsylvania petitioned the Federal Communications Commission months ago but has yet to get a response. The FCC is planning to distribute the funds through a competitive bidding process.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to put on ice a federal lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s congressional districts approved after the 2010 census.  Justice Samuel Alito on Friday rejected the requested stay of the lawsuit by five Pennsylvania voters against the governor and elections officials, a court official said Saturday.   Republican leaders in Pennsylvania’s General Assembly had said in the request filed last week that a trial in the case could occur in about a month, as the justices are considering a Wisconsin gerrymandering case with what they call “substantively identical claims.”

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, who were granted a request to intervene in the federal case, asked the court to impose a halt until a similar Commonwealth Court lawsuit over the districts is resolved — and that case is mostly on hold pending a decision in the Wisconsin lawsuit.  Lawyers for Turzai and Scarnati argued the Wisconsin decision could render the Pennsylvania lawsuit moot, or narrow its issues.

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man charged with killing a University of Pittsburgh student in her off-campus apartment is back in Pennsylvania after extradition from South Carolina. An Allegheny County spokeswoman confirmed Friday that Matthew Darby was in the county jail. Authorities allege that Darby used a claw hammer and two knives to kill 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet, his ex-girlfriend. Defense attorney David Shrager has called the charges “serious” but said his client didn’t want to discuss them over the phone.

 

DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Officials are investigating a Pennsylvania nursing home where it is alleged a number of votes were cast fraudulently through the elderly residents.  Nicholas Corrato says his 91-year-old mother Lucy is a dedicated nonvoter and has never voted in at least 30 years. Philly.com reports she became a registered Delaware County voter the last day of eligibility this year, then immediately cast an absentee ballot in the Darby mayoral primary.

Her signature was missing from both forms and she insists to her son that she didn’t vote or register.  Records show 34 people from St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care cast absentee ballot votes in the May Democratic primary.  St. Francis and the county district attorney’s office both say they’re investigating.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Features

 

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he and U.S. President Donald Trump had lively conversation over golf. Abe spoke to reporters after he and Trump had lunch and played golf Sunday. He said that the two leaders were able to talk frankly in a relaxed atmosphere while out on the course.

 

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The White House has released more details about a phone call between President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, but the statement did not make any reference to the overnight arrests of high-level princes and officials in the kingdom. The White House statement said Sunday that Trump and Salman discussed counterterrorism efforts, “the continuing threat of Iranian-backed Houthi militias in Yemen” and Saudi Arabia’s interception of a missile fired from Yemen at its capital, Riyadh.

 

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people are holding a memorial run through Paris to pay tribute to a slain jogger and to denounce sex abuse and violence against women.  The social media-driven initiative Saturday was prompted by the killing of 29-year-old Alexia Daval, who went for a run last Saturday near her home in eastern France and whose incinerated body was found nearby. An investigation is underway.

Runners weaved through Paris from Bastille Plaza and along the quays of the Seine River. Another run was organized in the eastern city of Strasbourg and a march is planned in Daval’s hometown of Gray.  While the circumstances of Daval’s death remain unclear, French women are increasingly speaking out about violence against women in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

 

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix says Kevin Spacey is out at “House of Cards” after a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault.  Netflix says in a statement Friday night that it’s cutting all ties with Spacey, and will not be involved with any further production of “House of Cards” that includes him.  The company says it will evaluate whether the show will continue without him. Spacey has been the star of the show about political intrigue in Washington since it debuted in 2013.

CNN reported that eight current or former “House of Cards” workers claim that Spacey made the production a “toxic” workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.  Netflix says it also will not release the film “Gore,” starring Spacey, which was in post-production.  Spacey has not been arrested or charged with any crime. His publicist did not immediately return an email message late Friday night seeking comment.  His publicist said earlier this week that Spacey is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK has CBS Sportsradio coverage of all of the NFL games, NBA, and NHL.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State in a game that was delayed nearly 3 1/2 hours by severe weather in the second quarter. Brian Lewerke threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans, and Michigan State was aided at the end by a roughing the passer call on Penn State’s Marcus Allen.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the winner in the shootout, and the Colorado Avalanche kicked off a lengthy road trip with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. In the third round, Ranatanen made a nifty move and fired a shot past the sprawled out Michal Neuvirth to give the Avalanche their third straight victory. Semyon Varlamov stopped 33 shots for Colorado.

 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rookie Brock Boeser had three goals and an assist, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Boeser’s first career hat trick. Bo Horvat had a goal and three assists for Vancouver, and Sven Baertschi also had three assists.

 

SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Memphis         113      L.A. Clippers  104

Final    Detroit 108      Sacramento     99

Final OT          New Orleans   96        Chicago           90

Final    Minnesota       112      Dallas  99

Final    Golden State   127      Denver            108

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Vegas  5          Ottawa            4

Final OT          N-Y Rangers   5          Florida 4

Final OT          Montreal          5          Winnipeg         4

Final    Washington     3          Boston 2

Final    St. Louis          6          Toronto           4

Final SO          Tampa Bay      5          Columbus        4

Final SO          Colorado         5          Philadelphia    4

Final    Chicago           2          Minnesota       0

Final    Dallas  5          Buffalo            1

Final SO          Arizona           2          Carolina           1

Final    Vancouver       4          Pittsburgh        2

Final OT          Nashville         4          L.A. Kings      3

Final SO          San Jose          2          Anaheim          1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    (1) Alabama    24        (19) LSU         10

Final    (2) Georgia      24        South Carolina            10

Final    Iowa    55        (3) Ohio St.     24

Final    (4) Wisconsin  45        Indiana            17

Final    (5) Notre Dame           48        Wake Forest    37

Final    (6) Clemson     38        (20) NC State  31

Final    (24) Michigan St.        27        (7) Penn St.     24

Final    (8) Oklahoma  62        (11) Oklahoma St.       52

Final    (9) Miami        28        (13) Virginia Tech       10

Final    (10) TCU         24        Texas   7

Final    (12) Washington         38        Oregon            3

Final    West Virginia  20        (14) Iowa St.   16

Final    (15) UCF         31        SMU   24

Final    (16) Auburn    42        Texas A&M    27

Final    (17) Southern Cal        49        (23) Arizona    35

Final    (25) Washington St.    24        (18) Stanford  21

Final    (21) Mississippi St.      34        UMass 23

———

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cincinnati        at         Jacksonville     1:00 p.m.

Denver            at         Philadelphia    1:00 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Carolina           1:00 p.m.

Baltimore        at         Tennessee        1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis    at         Houston          1:00 p.m.

L.A. Rams       at         N-Y Giants     1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         New Orleans   1:00 p.m.

Washington     at         Seattle 4:05 p.m.

Arizona           at         San Francisco  4:05 p.m.

Kansas City     at         Dallas  4:25 p.m.

Oakland          at         Miami  8:30 p.m.

 

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta            at         Cleveland        3:00 p.m.

Miami  at         L.A. Clippers  3:30 p.m.

Washington     at         Toronto           6:00 p.m.

Boston at         Orlando           6:00 p.m.

Utah    at         Houston          7:00 p.m.

Phoenix           at         San Antonio    7:00 p.m.

Indiana            at         N-Y Knicks     7:30 p.m.

Charlotte         at         Minnesota       8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City            at         Portland          9:00 p.m.

Memphis         at         L.A. Lakers     9:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit at         Edmonton       4:00 p.m.

Colorado         at         N-Y Islanders 6:00 p.m.

Montreal          at         Chicago           7:00 p.m.

New Jersey      at         Calgary            9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cincinnati        at         Jacksonville     1:00 p.m.

Denver            at         Philadelphia    1:00 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Carolina           1:00 p.m.

Baltimore        at         Tennessee        1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis    at         Houston          1:00 p.m.

L.A. Rams       at         N-Y Giants     1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay      at         New Orleans   1:00 p.m.

Washington     at         Seattle 4:05 p.m.

Arizona           at         San Francisco  4:05 p.m.

Kansas City     at         Dallas  4:25 p.m.

Oakland          at         Miami  8:30 p.m.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff