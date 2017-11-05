AP PA Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Pennsylvania is renewing its push for federal funding to bring high-speed internet to rural areas of the state. State utility regulators worry that $140 million in broadband subsidies could leave Pennsylvania after Verizon declined the money, which comes from a surcharge on phone bills. Pennsylvania petitioned the Federal Communications Commission months ago but has yet to get a response. The FCC is planning to distribute the funds through a competitive bidding process.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to put on ice a federal lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s congressional districts approved after the 2010 census. Justice Samuel Alito on Friday rejected the requested stay of the lawsuit by five Pennsylvania voters against the governor and elections officials, a court official said Saturday. Republican leaders in Pennsylvania’s General Assembly had said in the request filed last week that a trial in the case could occur in about a month, as the justices are considering a Wisconsin gerrymandering case with what they call “substantively identical claims.”

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, who were granted a request to intervene in the federal case, asked the court to impose a halt until a similar Commonwealth Court lawsuit over the districts is resolved — and that case is mostly on hold pending a decision in the Wisconsin lawsuit. Lawyers for Turzai and Scarnati argued the Wisconsin decision could render the Pennsylvania lawsuit moot, or narrow its issues.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man charged with killing a University of Pittsburgh student in her off-campus apartment is back in Pennsylvania after extradition from South Carolina. An Allegheny County spokeswoman confirmed Friday that Matthew Darby was in the county jail. Authorities allege that Darby used a claw hammer and two knives to kill 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet, his ex-girlfriend. Defense attorney David Shrager has called the charges “serious” but said his client didn’t want to discuss them over the phone.

DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Officials are investigating a Pennsylvania nursing home where it is alleged a number of votes were cast fraudulently through the elderly residents. Nicholas Corrato says his 91-year-old mother Lucy is a dedicated nonvoter and has never voted in at least 30 years. Philly.com reports she became a registered Delaware County voter the last day of eligibility this year, then immediately cast an absentee ballot in the Darby mayoral primary.

Her signature was missing from both forms and she insists to her son that she didn’t vote or register. Records show 34 people from St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care cast absentee ballot votes in the May Democratic primary. St. Francis and the county district attorney’s office both say they’re investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he and U.S. President Donald Trump had lively conversation over golf. Abe spoke to reporters after he and Trump had lunch and played golf Sunday. He said that the two leaders were able to talk frankly in a relaxed atmosphere while out on the course.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The White House has released more details about a phone call between President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, but the statement did not make any reference to the overnight arrests of high-level princes and officials in the kingdom. The White House statement said Sunday that Trump and Salman discussed counterterrorism efforts, “the continuing threat of Iranian-backed Houthi militias in Yemen” and Saudi Arabia’s interception of a missile fired from Yemen at its capital, Riyadh.

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people are holding a memorial run through Paris to pay tribute to a slain jogger and to denounce sex abuse and violence against women. The social media-driven initiative Saturday was prompted by the killing of 29-year-old Alexia Daval, who went for a run last Saturday near her home in eastern France and whose incinerated body was found nearby. An investigation is underway.

Runners weaved through Paris from Bastille Plaza and along the quays of the Seine River. Another run was organized in the eastern city of Strasbourg and a march is planned in Daval’s hometown of Gray. While the circumstances of Daval’s death remain unclear, French women are increasingly speaking out about violence against women in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix says Kevin Spacey is out at “House of Cards” after a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Netflix says in a statement Friday night that it’s cutting all ties with Spacey, and will not be involved with any further production of “House of Cards” that includes him. The company says it will evaluate whether the show will continue without him. Spacey has been the star of the show about political intrigue in Washington since it debuted in 2013.

CNN reported that eight current or former “House of Cards” workers claim that Spacey made the production a “toxic” workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him. Netflix says it also will not release the film “Gore,” starring Spacey, which was in post-production. Spacey has not been arrested or charged with any crime. His publicist did not immediately return an email message late Friday night seeking comment. His publicist said earlier this week that Spacey is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK has CBS Sportsradio coverage of all of the NFL games, NBA, and NHL.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State in a game that was delayed nearly 3 1/2 hours by severe weather in the second quarter. Brian Lewerke threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans, and Michigan State was aided at the end by a roughing the passer call on Penn State’s Marcus Allen.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the winner in the shootout, and the Colorado Avalanche kicked off a lengthy road trip with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. In the third round, Ranatanen made a nifty move and fired a shot past the sprawled out Michal Neuvirth to give the Avalanche their third straight victory. Semyon Varlamov stopped 33 shots for Colorado.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rookie Brock Boeser had three goals and an assist, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Boeser’s first career hat trick. Bo Horvat had a goal and three assists for Vancouver, and Sven Baertschi also had three assists.

SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Memphis 113 L.A. Clippers 104

Final Detroit 108 Sacramento 99

Final OT New Orleans 96 Chicago 90

Final Minnesota 112 Dallas 99

Final Golden State 127 Denver 108

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Vegas 5 Ottawa 4

Final OT N-Y Rangers 5 Florida 4

Final OT Montreal 5 Winnipeg 4

Final Washington 3 Boston 2

Final St. Louis 6 Toronto 4

Final SO Tampa Bay 5 Columbus 4

Final SO Colorado 5 Philadelphia 4

Final Chicago 2 Minnesota 0

Final Dallas 5 Buffalo 1

Final SO Arizona 2 Carolina 1

Final Vancouver 4 Pittsburgh 2

Final OT Nashville 4 L.A. Kings 3

Final SO San Jose 2 Anaheim 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 24 (19) LSU 10

Final (2) Georgia 24 South Carolina 10

Final Iowa 55 (3) Ohio St. 24

Final (4) Wisconsin 45 Indiana 17

Final (5) Notre Dame 48 Wake Forest 37

Final (6) Clemson 38 (20) NC State 31

Final (24) Michigan St. 27 (7) Penn St. 24

Final (8) Oklahoma 62 (11) Oklahoma St. 52

Final (9) Miami 28 (13) Virginia Tech 10

Final (10) TCU 24 Texas 7

Final (12) Washington 38 Oregon 3

Final West Virginia 20 (14) Iowa St. 16

Final (15) UCF 31 SMU 24

Final (16) Auburn 42 Texas A&M 27

Final (17) Southern Cal 49 (23) Arizona 35

Final (25) Washington St. 24 (18) Stanford 21

Final (21) Mississippi St. 34 UMass 23

———

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Jacksonville 1:00 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina 1:00 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee 1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston 1:00 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans 1:00 p.m.

Washington at Seattle 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami 8:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Cleveland 3:00 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto 6:00 p.m.

Boston at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Utah at Houston 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio 7:00 p.m.

Indiana at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland 9:00 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit at Edmonton 4:00 p.m.

Colorado at N-Y Islanders 6:00 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Jacksonville 1:00 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina 1:00 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee 1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston 1:00 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans 1:00 p.m.

Washington at Seattle 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved