AP PA headlines and Scores & Skeds

ROSS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania homeowner is reminded once a day that he wasn’t as clever as he hoped. Jerry Lynn says an alarm clock he lost inside the wall of his home rings at 7:50 p.m. each day — during Daylight Savings Time — and at 6:50 p.m. otherwise. Lynn says he tied the clock to a string in September 2004 and lowered it into the wall through a vent in his Ross Township home.

Lynn set the alarm hoping noise would help him drill a hole in the right spot through which to pass a TV cable. But the battery-operated clock fell off the string and has stayed inside the wall ever since. Lynn has been unable to retrieve the clock and figured the battery would eventually die. So far, it hasn’t.

READING, Pa. (AP) — A Roman Catholic university in Pennsylvania has dropped the Crusaders for the Golden Wolves. Alvernia University in Reading announced the name change Thursday for its teams. The school says on its website that the change wasn’t prompted by a desire to be politically correct but to create a stronger tie to its patron saint, Francis of Assisi.

The school says Francis of Assisi turned away from the medieval religious wars the Crusades and traveled to Egypt in an unsuccessful attempt to convert the sultan and end the fighting. The new name also references the story of St. Francis taming a wolf that had terrorized a city.

Oddities and Conversation Starters

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” with a Trump-like character who is assassinated had a boisterous new scene this weekend: A 24-year-old activist stormed the stage, yelling, “Do you want Trump to be assassinated?” Police say Laura Loomer was arrested Friday evening during the production presented in Central Park by the city’s Public Theater.

She was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. She was released but asked to appear in court to respond to the charges at a later date. The conservative activist said on social media that she’s not apologetic about interrupting the production. Delta and Bank of America have both pulled their sponsorship of the Public Theater, which is known for its edgy, modern productions.

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is looking forward to celebrating Father’s Day a week after his first meeting with his 40-year-old daughter, who tracked him down following decades of questions.

Daughter Jyll Justamond says she was working with limited information from her mother: that her father’s first name was Al, he was Italian and he worked at a bar called Neary’s in the 1970s.

In April, she made a post in a Facebook group for Palisades Park, where the now-defunct bar was located. That led her to the former owner, who told her he knew exactly who she was looking for — 63-year-old Al Annunziata, of Cliffside Park. After a paternity test proved he was her father, she traveled to New Jersey from Littleton, Colorado, to meet him on June 11.

HONOLULU (AP) — A Polynesian voyaging canoe returned to Hawaii after a three-year journey around the world guided only by nature. No modern navigation was used by those aboard to guide the canoe named Hokulea across 40,000 nautical miles (74,000 kilometers). Instead, the canoe’s navigators used only ocean waves, stars and the wind to find their way.

Thousands welcomed the double-hulled canoe powered by two main sails to Oahu on Saturday. The voyage perpetuated traditional navigating methods that brought the first Polynesians to Hawaii. Navigators also spread a message of caring for the Earth. Polynesian Voyaging Society President Nainoa Thompson notes that the ancestors who discovered Hawaii were good stewards of the islands. The Hokulea will next embark on an eight-month journey throughout the Hawaiian islands.

Scores & Skeds

The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend. Today’s game is a at 1pm. While the Phillies are on Newsradio 1070 WKOK, our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

INTERLEAGUE Final Baltimore 15 St. Louis 7 AMERICAN LEAGUE Chi White Sox at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit 1:10 p.m. AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas 3:05 p.m. Final Chi White Sox 5 Toronto 2 Kansas City at L.A. Angels 3:37 p.m. Final Cleveland 9 Minnesota 3 N-Y Yankees at Oakland 4:05 p.m. Final Oakland 5 N-Y Yankees 2 Boston at Houston 8:05 p.m. Final Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 2 Final Texas 10 Seattle 4 Final Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2 ——— Final L.A. Angels 9 Kansas City 0 NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Houston 7 Boston 1 L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m. Washington at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. ——— Miami at Atlanta 1:35 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona at Philadelphia 1:35 p.m. Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m. Final Colorado 5 San Francisco 1 San Diego at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. Final Arizona 5 Philadelphia 1 San Francisco at Colorado 3:10 p.m. Final San Diego 7 Milwaukee 5, 11 Innings Final Atlanta 8 Miami 7, 10 Innings Final Washington 7 N-Y Mets 4 Final L.A. Dodgers 10 Cincinnati 2 Final Pittsburgh 4 Chi Cubs 3

