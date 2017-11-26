AP Headlines, Sports Scores and Schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is temporarily blocking an effort by Pennsylvania’s cash-strapped state government to shut down a state-created medical malpractice insurer of last resort if it doesn’t hand over $200 million from its reserves. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner this week granted an injunction sought by the Pennsylvania Professional Liability Joint Underwriting Association.

Conner’s order suspends the Dec. 1 deadline to provide the cash until the association’s lawsuit can go to trial. State officials wanted the money to help resolve a massive deficit, but the association says the move is an unconstitutional nationalization of a non-profit organization. It says its reserves were generated from premiums. State government lawyers contend the state created the association and can dissolve it. They say the association’s reserves are excessive and don’t belong to it.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials hoping to sell engraved blocks from the original Love Park were surprised to learn about an hour before the granite keepsakes went up for grabs that they didn’t have the right to sell them. A spokeswoman for the city’s parks department said Friday that they incorrectly assumed they had permission to sell the small souvenirs, which are marked with the iconic lettering of artist Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculpture.

But right before they were to go on sale, the department was informed that they couldn’t sell them. She says they hope to clear up the matter as soon as possible. The city aimed to sell 250 of the mementos at a Christmas market. A long line had formed, but shoppers’ names instead were added to a reservation list.

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania university says it will remove more than 170,000 unused books from its shelves. Indiana University of Pennsylvania spokeswoman Michelle Fryling tells The Indiana Gazette that close to half of the 486,000 books in its collection haven’t been checked out in the past 20 years. The university says it’s removing the books in a three-phase system, with the first expected to be completed by next month.

University officials say the focus will be on books that are now available digitally. The deaccession process will be handled by the Indiana-based company Better World Books. While they declined to discuss the university’s arrangement, the company says they have reused or recycle close to 300 million books since 2003. The university says the process will not affect jobs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — The director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau resigned Friday and named his own successor, leading to an open conflict with President Donald Trump — who announced a different person as acting head of the agency later in the day. That means there are now effectively two acting directors of the CFPB, when there should only be one. Typically an acting director position would be filled according to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998. But Richard Cordray, along with his resignation, elevated Leandra English, who was the agency’s chief of staff, into the deputy director position.

Under the Dodd-Frank Act that created the CFPB, English would become acting director. Cordray — an Obama appointee — specifically cited the law when he moved English, a longtime CFPB employee and ally of his, into that position. Within a few hours, President Donald Trump announced his own acting director of the agency, Mick Mulvaney, who is currently director of the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney had widely been expected to be Trump’s temporary pick for the bureau until a permanent one could be found.

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean says it’s in the midst of another record breaking year of sales for its iconic “duck boot,” and there will be enough to meet the holiday crunch. The Maine company’s sales of the leather-and-rubber boot have grown for several years in a row as it has undergone a surge in popularity. Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem says the company projects to sell about 750,000 of them this year.

That would be 100,000 more than last year, and nearly three times the amount sold in 2012. Beem says the company has mostly eliminated backlog for boots and doesn’t anticipate problems with availability during the holiday shopping season. The boot has been around for more than 100 years. L.L. Bean has said it wants to top a million sold next year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Today, Chris Elio is at the anchor desk, we’ll have state and local news, AccuWeather and sports. Then the CBS Week in Review, Legends of Success and then NBC’s Meet the Press with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Anita Hill.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Trace McSorley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to cap an outstanding regular season and carry No. 12 Penn State past Maryland 66-3. The Nittany Lions built a 31-0 halftime lead and cruised to their third straight victory. McSorley went 22 for 33 for 237 yards and ran seven times for 36 yards.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.J. Redick hit eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers cruised without the injured Ben Simmons to a 130-111 victory over the skidding Orlando Magic. Joel Embiid shook off a cold to score 18 points and grab 14 rebounds and T.J. McConnell had 15 points and 13 assists filling in at point guard for Simmons, who missed his first game of the season with swelling in his left elbow.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel each scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 to end a season-high three-game losing streak. Tristan Jarry, making his first home start, stopped 33 shots for his first NHL win. He also assisted on the first goal of the game.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Portland 108 Washington 105

Final San Antonio 106 Charlotte 86

Final Philadelphia 130 Orlando 111

Final Toronto 112 Atlanta 78

Final Houston 117 N-Y Knicks 102

Final Boston 108 Indiana 98

Final Golden State 110 New Orleans 95

Final Dallas 97 Oklahoma City 81

Final Utah 121 Milwaukee 108

Final L.A. Clippers 97 Sacramento 95

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 2

Final Montreal 3 Buffalo 0

Final Chicago 4 Florida 1

Final Washington 4 Toronto 2

Final N-Y Islanders 2 Ottawa 1

Final OT New Jersey 4 Detroit 3

Final Vegas 4 Arizona 2

Final St. Louis 6 Minnesota 3

Final Calgary 3 Colorado 2

Final San Jose 4 Winnipeg 0

Final SO L.A. Kings 2 Anaheim 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (6) Auburn 26 (1) Alabama 14

Final (3) Oklahoma 59 West Virginia 31

Final (4) Clemson 34 South Carolina 10

Final (5) Wisconsin 31 Minnesota 0

Final (7) Georgia 38 Georgia Tech 7

Final (8) Ohio St. 31 Michigan 20

Final (20) Stanford 38 (9) Notre Dame 20

Final (12) Penn St. 66 Maryland 3

Final (15) Washington 41 (14) Washington St. 14

Final (17) Memphis 70 East Carolina 13

Final (18) Oklahoma St. 58 Kansas 17

Final (19) LSU 45 Texas A&M 21

Final (21) Michigan St. 40 Rutgers 7

Final (23) Northwestern 42 Illinois 7

Final Fresno St. 28 (25) Boise St. 17

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Buffalo at Kansas City 1:00 p.m.

Carolina at N-Y Jets 1:00 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati 1:00 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis 1:00 p.m.

Miami at New England 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta 1:00 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Oakland 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Arizona 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Pittsburgh 8:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Michigan St. 77 UConn 57

Final (11) Miami 86 North Florida 65

Final (14) Minnesota 89 (25) Alabama 84

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Miami at Chicago 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis 6:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Nashville at Carolina 1:00 p.m.

Vancouver at N-Y Rangers 2:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston 5:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Buffalo at Kansas City 1:00 p.m.

Carolina at N-Y Jets 1:00 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati 1:00 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis 1:00 p.m.

Miami at New England 1:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta 1:00 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Oakland 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Arizona 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Pittsburgh 8:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1) Duke at (7) Florida 11:00 p.m.

(9) North Carolina at (4) Michigan St. 8:30 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at (8) Kentucky 6:00 p.m.

(16) Texas A&M at (10) Southern Cal 10:00 p.m.

Texas at (17) Gonzaga 1:00 p.m.

(21) Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Georgia 5:00 p.m.

UC Irvine at (23) UCLA 6:00 p.m.

Missouri at (24) West Virginia 9:30

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved