AP Headlines for Wednesday December 26th, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A flight from Philadelphia to Boston was held before takeoff while police investigated what the crew feared was a bomb threat. It was eventually determined there was no threat. Philadelphia police said flight attendants alerted the captain of the American Airlines flight Tuesday that a passenger was “displaying suspicious material on his cell phone, possibly alluding to a bomb threat.”

Sgt. Eric Gripp said in a statement that K-9 units searched the plane. Gripp said the passenger was cleared after an investigation, and the suspicious material was connected to the man’s Wi-Fi login. Calls seeking more information were not answered Tuesday night. American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein told Philly.com the threat was “noncredible” and the incident was resolved quickly. The plane arrived two-and-a-half hours late. The report said it was first delayed by a mechanical problem.

HONOLULU (AP) — Jimmy Sotos had 14 points, five rebounds and a tournament-record 12 assists to pace five Bucknell starters in double-figure scoring, and the Bison beat UNLV 97-72 on Tuesday to claim third place at the Diamond Head Classic. Bucknell led 47-30 at halftime behind freshman Andrew Funk’s three 3-pointers and 11 points. Bucknell was 8 of 13 from distance in the half and shot 55 percent overall. UNLV was just 1 of 11 from 3-point range in the half.

Freshman Joel Ntambwe had 10 points, on 3-of-10 shooting, and six rebounds for UNLV. Nate Sestina scored Bucknell’s first eight points of the second half and Avi Toomer drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 58-36 lead. Kimbal Mackenzie added 16 points and Sestina had 14 for Bucknell (6-6). Bruce Moore, Toomer and Funk each scored 11. Ntambwe had 13 points and seven rebounds for UNLV (6-6). Amauri Hardy added 12 points. UNLV, one of the nation’s top offensive rebounding teams, had 26 second-chance points..

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) — One Vermont community is celebrating the holidays and the winter solstice with a massive bonfire and what they hope will be the world’s largest s’more. The Winter S’morestice takes place Saturday at Camp Meade in Middlesex and includes fire artists and dancers, music, food, beer and wine and, of course, a sampling of the giant s’more.

The local Red Hen Bakery will make the 4-by-8-foot (1.2-by-2.4-meter) concoction, baking its own enormous cracker, whipping up marshmallow and using chocolate from a neighboring business. The giant dessert will then be chopped up and shared with attendees. Organizers said they were too late in pursuing a Guinness World Record but may try next year.

“This is going to be a feat of baking engineering,” said bakery co-owner Randy George. The project comes at the bakery’s busiest time. “We will be making the world’s largest s’more when we’re also making more bread than we’ve ever made before,” he said. Organizers have also made a massive bush-like structure out of evergreen branches that will be set on fire. Before the fire, people can walk through the small maze inside it.

SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II wove personal reflections into the latest edition of her annual Christmas message, saying she hoped her long life brought a measure of wisdom and noting her grandchildren’s contributions to Britain’s royal family. The 92-year-old queen, the world’s longest-reigning living monarch, also included the customary tribute to military personnel and wishes for world peace in the message, which was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace and televised Tuesday.

“Some cultures believe a long life brings wisdom,” Elizabeth said in the recording. “I’d like to think so. Perhaps part of that wisdom is to recognize some of life’s baffling paradoxes, such as the way human beings have a huge propensity for good and yet a capacity for evil.” On a lighter note, the queen listed the House of Windsor’s 2018 milestones with the same unabashed pride of someone writing their yearly Christmas letter for friends and far-flung relatives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports Stories, Scores & Skeds

WKOK and WKOK.com sports schedule this week:

Friday, Shikellamy basketball – Shikellamy at Central Columbia – 7:06 pm/7:30 pm

Saturday, Penn State basketball – UMBC at Penn State – 12:30 pm/1:00 pm

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime for six of his 40 points and the Boston Celtics rallied to a 121-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Irving, who forced the OT on a jump shot with 20 seconds left in the fourth, also pulled down 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who trailed 113-108 with 3:33 left in the extra period before rallying behind Irving down the stretch.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Milwaukee 109 N-Y Knicks 95

Final Houston 113 Oklahoma City 109

Final OT Boston 121 Philadelphia 114

Final L.A. Lakers 127 Golden State 101

Final Utah 117 Portland 96

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.