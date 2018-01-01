AP Headlines for New Years Day 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The first playoff for the four Republicans who hope to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid next year will be the state party’s endorsement. Should the party be unable or unwilling to endorse, it would be the first time in 40 years. That goes back to 1978’s five-way gubernatorial primary contest won by Dick Thornburgh.

The looming four-way contest puts state party committee members in the sticky position of choosing between York County state Sen. Scott Wagner and three from suburban Pittsburgh: state House Speaker Mike Turzai, lawyer Laura Ellsworth and ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango. All four tell party officials that they’ll run with or without the party’s endorsement. Alan Novak, a former Republican Party chairman, says it’s a squeamish situation for committee members.

GLADWYNE, Pa. (AP) — A highway in Pennsylvania has reopened following a crash involving more than a dozen cars. Authorities say the crash on the Schuylkill Expressway occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in Montgomery County. Several injuries were reported, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition, but further details were not immediately available.

Roughly 15 cars were involved in the crash, which forced the roadway to be shut down in both directions for nearly four hours before it was reopened shortly before noon. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. A steady light snow was falling at the time and road conditions were slick in some areas..

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On the last day of the calendar year, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has surpassed “Beauty and the Beast” as the top grossing film in North America in 2017. It also topped the charts for the weekend for the third time, but just barely — Dwayne Johnson’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is close on its tail. According to studio estimates on Sunday, “The Last Jedi” will add $52.4 million over the weekend bringing its domestic total to $517.1 million.

“Beauty and the Beast,” also a Disney release, netted out with $504 million for the year. With the weekend’s earnings, “The Last Jedi” will also cross the $1 billion mark globally — even before it opens in China on Jan. 5.

But “Star Wars” is facing some hefty competition still, from the likes of The Rock, Jack Black and Kevin Hart, whose “Jumanji” sequel took in $50.6 million in its second weekend in theaters to take second place. The Columbia Pictures film has earned a stunning $169.8 million to date and could even reach $300 million domestically by the end of its run.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is entering the NFL draft. Barkley announced his decision to skip his senior year Sunday, a day after helping Penn State beat Washington in the Fiesta Bowl. In a letter posted to his Instagram account, Barkley thanked Penn State fans, teammates and coaches and said he promised his parents and coach James Franklin that he would return to complete his journalism degree.

“I hope I have left a lasting impression on this University, football program and community at large,” Barkley wrote. “It has been an honor and privilege to be able to call Penn State home and represent the Blue & White and all of the great players who came before me and will follow after me. I will continue to work each and every day to continue to represent Penn State the right way as I move on to the next phase of my life.”

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) – Dak Prescott hit Brice Butler for a 20-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter before the Dallas defense completed a 6-0 shutout of the Eagles in Philadelphia. The 9-7 Cowboys drove 99 yards for the game’s only score and held on to win by stopping backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld on a lateral inside the Dallas 5 on the game’s final play. Nick Foles was 4 of 11 for 39 yards and one interception in just one quarter of play as the 13-3 Eagles rested several starters.

PITTSBURGH, Pa (AP) – The Cleveland Browns were 28-24 losers at Pittsburgh to join the 2008 Lions as the only NFL teams to finish 0-16. Cleveland had a chance late in the fourth quarter until quarterback DeShone Kizer’s fourth-down pass to Corey Coleman bounced off the receiver’s hands and fell incomplete, allowing the Steelers to end up 13-3. Kizer finished with 314 yards passing and two touchdowns to Rashard Higgins, but Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and grabbed nine passes for 143 yards and a score.

PHOENIX (AP) — Dario Saric tied a season high with 27 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 123-110 on Sunday night after blowing an 18-point lead in one quarter. Devin Booker scored 28 of his 32 points in the second half for the Suns.

