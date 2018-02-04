AP Headlines, features and sports scoreboard for Sunday 2/4/2018

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — State police say two people were killed and four injured in a series of crashes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in western Pennsylvania. Police said a tractor-trailer stopped because of an accident and a car slid sideways into the truck in Jefferson Township in Somerset County shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said 55-year-old William Nace and 47-year-old Debra Nace of Delaware, Ohio, were killed. A 16-year-old youth and 12-year-old girl were taken to a hospital for treatment. No one was injured in the original accident but another two-vehicle crash in the same area sent two people to local hospitals.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit against a man texting a driver who was involved in a fatal crash after testimony failed to show that he knew that the intended recipient was driving at the time. The Washington Post reports that the ruling came Friday in Lawrence County in the May 2013 crash that killed 68-year-old Daniel Gallatin.

Authorities said Gallatin’s motorcycle was struck in Hickory Township by a sport utility vehicle driven by 47-year-old Laura Gargiulo, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to involuntary manslaughter and texting while driving.

Gallatin’s family filed suit against her and against the man who texted her. Defense attorney Michael Lang said “there was no way in hell” that his client knew where the text recipient was “or what she was doing.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Amish men lead muscular horses across a concrete threshold, their straw hats only as high as the beasts’ shoulders, the clip-clop of huge hooves echoing loudly. Nearby, a black stallion glistens as a boy in suspenders washes it with a garden hose. An auctioneer holds court in a sea of bridles, bits and buckets. Bay doors open and snow blows in as harness horses clamber into holding stalls.

At the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, at the nation’s first major horse auction of the year, the activity bustles along like a well-oiled buggy. Amish from all over the country come here to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. It also draws non-Amish horse fans, lured by the “Cadillac” quality of the animals, and vendors of everything from saddles to buggies to custom-made harnesses..

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is known for its unusual memorials and statues, and the city of Eufaula is adding to the list with a monument to a fish. Officials in the lakeside town on the Georgia border have unveiled a 12-foot-tall replica of a largemouth bass to celebrate its claim as the “Big Bass Capital of the World.” Bass fishing draws thousands of people to Lake Eufaula each year, and the state tourism agency awarded a grant to construct the monument. It was unveiled Tuesday.

The agency also funded a marker celebrating the late Tom Mann, who helped get Eufaula on the fishing map with his lure company. The big fish joins a list of Alabama monuments that includes a boll weevil statue in Enterprise and a coon dog cemetery in Cherokee.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Around 400 students at a suburban St. Louis school got part of the day off Friday after a 9-foot-long boa constrictor wriggled out of her aquarium, setting off a frantic search. A teacher alerted officials at Brentwood high and middle schools of the escape around 10 a.m. The 70-pound snake went missing from an enclosure in a biology class.

Students were sent home a short time later. A broken hinge on the enclosure was blamed on the escape. The snake was found beneath the floor, wrapped around pipes. The ceramic floor was ripped up to retrieve her. A biology teacher adopted the snake years ago and kept her at school. When she retired she left the snake for the school to keep.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Televangelist Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering an embolic stroke. In an online news release, The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, says he was rushed to the nearest stroke center Friday after a family member recognized the onset of symptoms.

The release says that within minutes of receiving clot-busting drugs, Robertson was awake, responsive and able to move all his limbs. The Virginia-based network says 87-year-old Robertson is alert and expected to make a full recovery. In addition to founding The Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson hosts its flagship show “The 700 Club.”.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com continues our busy weekend of news, sports and AccuWeather. Today onWKOK, our great Sunday morning line-up includes Legends of Success with John Resnick. Then Westwood One takes over with Super Bowl coverage at 2.

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Zach Thomas scored 20 points and Stephen Brown scored 14 and Bucknell beat Lafayette 74-59 on Saturday night. Bucknell used an 8-0 run that started with Thomas’ 3-pointer and ended with his layup and the Bison stretched their lead to 30-21 with 7:03 before intermission. Later, Alex Petrie’s 3 and pair of free throws reduced Lafayette’s deficit to three before Thomas ended the half with a pair of free throws and a 39-34 lead.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 19 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 100-92. Oladipo added nine rebounds and four assists.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Travis Zajac scored two goals and set up another as the New Jersey Devils limited Pittsburgh to a season-low 16 shots in posting a 3-1 victory, ending the Penguins’ four-game winning streak. Blake Coleman also scored and Stefan Noesen had two assists in helping the Devils win their third straight since returning from the All-Star break.

SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOY’S

Final Selinsgrove 66 Shikellamy 51 This game was on Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com

Final Milton 60 Mifflinburg 59

Final Shamokin 63 Jersey Shore 54

Final Danville 73 Lewisburg 49

Final Southern Columbia 52 Warrior Run 39

Final Greenwood 60 Lititz 34

Final Fairfield 57 Millersburg 53

GIRL’S

Final Lourdes Regional 65 Sullivan County 54

Final Greenwood 48 Lititz Christian 24

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Bucknell 80 Lafayette 57 This game was on Eagle 107 and Eagle107.com.

Final Penn State 82 Iowa 58

NATIONAL SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Clippers 113 Chicago 103

Final Detroit 111 Miami 107

Final Indiana 100 Philadelphia 92

Final Washington 115 Orlando 98

Final Houston 120 Cleveland 88

Final Utah 120 San Antonio 111

Final Denver 115 Golden State 108

Final Minnesota 118 New Orleans 107

Final Dallas 106 Sacramento 99

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Ottawa 4 Philadelphia 3

Final Montreal 5 Anaheim 2

Final Florida 3 Detroit 2

Final New Jersey 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final St. Louis 1 Buffalo 0

Final N-Y Islanders 4 Columbus 3

Final Winnipeg 3 Colorado 0

Final Boston 4 Toronto 1

Final Nashville 5 N-Y Rangers 2

Final Dallas 6 Minnesota 1

Final Tampa Bay 4 Vancouver 2

Final OT Calgary 4 Chicago 3

Final L.A. Kings 6 Arizona 0

———

NFL – SUPER BOWL XLII

Philadelphia at New England 6:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Virginia 59 Syracuse 44

Final (3) Purdue 78 Rutgers 76

Final St. John’s 81 (4) Duke 77

Final (5) Michigan St. 63 Indiana 60

Final OT (6) Xavier 96 Georgetown 91

Final Oklahoma St. 84 (7) Kansas 79

Final (8) Cincinnati 65 UConn 57

Final Washington 78 (9) Arizona 75

Final (10) Texas Tech 83 TCU 71

Final (11) Auburn 93 Vanderbilt 81

Final Texas 79 (12) Oklahoma 74

Final (13) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65 San Diego 62

Final (14) Gonzaga 68 BYU 60

Final (15) West Virginia 89 Kansas St. 51

Final (18) Tennessee 94 Mississippi 61

Final (19) North Carolina 96 Pittsburgh 65

Final (20) Clemson 75 Wake Forest 67

Final Missouri 69 (21) Kentucky 60

Final Alabama 68 (23) Florida 50

Final OT (24) Michigan 76 Minnesota 73

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Portland at Boston 12:00 p.m.

Atlanta at N-Y Knicks 12:00 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto 12:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn 12:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City 2:00 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix 3:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas at Washington 12:30 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina 1:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal 1:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia at New England 6:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Seton Hall at (1) Villanova 12:00 p.m.

Illinois at (17) Ohio St. 12:00 p.m.

(25) Arizona St. at Washington St. 4:00 p.m.

