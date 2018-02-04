Home
AP Headlines, features and sports scoreboard for Sunday 2/4/2018

WKOK Staff | February 4, 2018 |

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — State police say two people were killed and four injured in a series of crashes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in western Pennsylvania.  Police said a tractor-trailer stopped because of an accident and a car slid sideways into the truck in Jefferson Township in Somerset County shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said 55-year-old William Nace and 47-year-old Debra Nace of Delaware, Ohio, were killed. A 16-year-old youth and 12-year-old girl were taken to a hospital for treatment.  No one was injured in the original accident but another two-vehicle crash in the same area sent two people to local hospitals.

 

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit against a man texting a driver who was involved in a fatal crash after testimony failed to show that he knew that the intended recipient was driving at the time.  The Washington Post reports that the ruling came Friday in Lawrence County in the May 2013 crash that killed 68-year-old Daniel Gallatin.

Authorities said Gallatin’s motorcycle was struck in Hickory Township by a sport utility vehicle driven by 47-year-old Laura Gargiulo, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to involuntary manslaughter and texting while driving.

Gallatin’s family filed suit against her and against the man who texted her. Defense attorney Michael Lang said “there was no way in hell” that his client knew where the text recipient was “or what she was doing.”

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Amish men lead muscular horses across a concrete threshold, their straw hats only as high as the beasts’ shoulders, the clip-clop of huge hooves echoing loudly.  Nearby, a black stallion glistens as a boy in suspenders washes it with a garden hose. An auctioneer holds court in a sea of bridles, bits and buckets. Bay doors open and snow blows in as harness horses clamber into holding stalls.

At the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, at the nation’s first major horse auction of the year, the activity bustles along like a well-oiled buggy.  Amish from all over the country come here to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. It also draws non-Amish horse fans, lured by the “Cadillac” quality of the animals, and vendors of everything from saddles to buggies to custom-made harnesses..

 

Features

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is known for its unusual memorials and statues, and the city of Eufaula is adding to the list with a monument to a fish.  Officials in the lakeside town on the Georgia border have unveiled a 12-foot-tall replica of a largemouth bass to celebrate its claim as the “Big Bass Capital of the World.”  Bass fishing draws thousands of people to Lake Eufaula each year, and the state tourism agency awarded a grant to construct the monument. It was unveiled Tuesday.

The agency also funded a marker celebrating the late Tom Mann, who helped get Eufaula on the fishing map with his lure company.  The big fish joins a list of Alabama monuments that includes a boll weevil statue in Enterprise and a coon dog cemetery in Cherokee.

 

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Around 400 students at a suburban St. Louis school got part of the day off Friday after a 9-foot-long boa constrictor wriggled out of her aquarium, setting off a frantic search.  A teacher alerted officials at Brentwood high and middle schools of the escape around 10 a.m. The 70-pound snake went missing from an enclosure in a biology class.

Students were sent home a short time later.  A broken hinge on the enclosure was blamed on the escape. The snake was found beneath the floor, wrapped around pipes. The ceramic floor was ripped up to retrieve her.  A biology teacher adopted the snake years ago and kept her at school. When she retired she left the snake for the school to keep.

 

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Televangelist Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering an embolic stroke.  In an online news release, The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, says he was rushed to the nearest stroke center Friday after a family member recognized the onset of symptoms.

The release says that within minutes of receiving clot-busting drugs, Robertson was awake, responsive and able to move all his limbs.  The Virginia-based network says 87-year-old Robertson is alert and expected to make a full recovery.  In addition to founding The Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson hosts its flagship show “The 700 Club.”.

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com continues our busy weekend of news, sports and AccuWeather.

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Zach Thomas scored 20 points and Stephen Brown scored 14 and Bucknell beat Lafayette 74-59 on Saturday night.  Bucknell used an 8-0 run that started with Thomas’ 3-pointer and ended with his layup and the Bison stretched their lead to 30-21 with 7:03 before intermission. Later, Alex Petrie’s 3 and pair of free throws reduced Lafayette’s deficit to three before Thomas ended the half with a pair of free throws and a 39-34 lead.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 19 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 100-92. Oladipo added nine rebounds and four assists.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Travis Zajac scored two goals and set up another as the New Jersey Devils limited Pittsburgh to a season-low 16 shots in posting a 3-1 victory, ending the Penguins’ four-game winning streak. Blake Coleman also scored and Stefan Noesen had two assists in helping the Devils win their third straight since returning from the All-Star break.

 

SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOY’S

Final  Selinsgrove 66  Shikellamy 51 This game was on Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com

Final  Milton 60  Mifflinburg 59

Final  Shamokin 63  Jersey Shore 54

Final  Danville 73  Lewisburg 49

Final  Southern Columbia 52  Warrior Run 39

Final  Greenwood 60  Lititz 34

Final  Fairfield 57  Millersburg 53

 

GIRL’S

Final  Lourdes Regional 65  Sullivan County 54

Final  Greenwood 48  Lititz Christian 24

 

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final  Bucknell 80  Lafayette 57 This game was on Eagle 107 and Eagle107.com.

Final  Penn State  82  Iowa 58

 

NATIONAL SCOREBOARD

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    L.A. Clippers  113      Chicago           103

Final    Detroit 111      Miami  107

Final    Indiana            100      Philadelphia    92

Final    Washington     115      Orlando           98

Final    Houston          120      Cleveland        88

Final    Utah    120      San Antonio    111

Final    Denver            115      Golden State   108

Final    Minnesota       118      New Orleans   107

Final    Dallas  106      Sacramento     99

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO          Ottawa            4          Philadelphia    3

Final    Montreal          5          Anaheim          2

Final    Florida 3          Detroit 2

Final    New Jersey      3          Pittsburgh        1

Final    St. Louis          1          Buffalo            0

Final    N-Y Islanders 4          Columbus        3

Final    Winnipeg         3          Colorado         0

Final    Boston 4          Toronto           1

Final    Nashville         5          N-Y Rangers   2

Final    Dallas  6          Minnesota       1

Final    Tampa Bay      4          Vancouver       2

Final OT          Calgary            4          Chicago           3

Final    L.A. Kings      6          Arizona           0

———

NFL – SUPER BOWL XLII

Philadelphia    at         New England  6:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (2) Virginia      59        Syracuse          44

Final    (3) Purdue       78        Rutgers            76

Final    St. John’s         81        (4) Duke          77

Final    (5) Michigan St.          63        Indiana            60

Final OT          (6) Xavier        96        Georgetown    91

Final    Oklahoma St.  84        (7) Kansas       79

Final    (8) Cincinnati  65        UConn            57

Final    Washington     78        (9) Arizona      75

Final    (10) Texas Tech           83        TCU    71

Final    (11) Auburn    93        Vanderbilt       81

Final    Texas   79        (12) Oklahoma            74

Final    (13) Saint Mary’s (Cal)            65        San Diego       62

Final    (14) Gonzaga  68        BYU   60

Final    (15) West Virginia      89        Kansas St.       51

Final    (18) Tennessee            94        Mississippi       61

Final    (19) North Carolina     96        Pittsburgh        65

Final    (20) Clemson   75        Wake Forest    67

Final    Missouri          69        (21) Kentucky 60

Final    Alabama          68        (23) Florida     50

Final OT          (24) Michigan  76        Minnesota       73

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Portland          at         Boston 12:00 p.m.

Atlanta            at         N-Y Knicks     12:00 p.m.

Memphis         at         Toronto           12:00 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         Brooklyn         12:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers     at         Oklahoma City            2:00 p.m.

Charlotte         at         Phoenix           3:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas  at         Washington     12:30 p.m.

San Jose          at         Carolina           1:00 p.m.

Ottawa            at         Montreal          1:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia    at         New England  6:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Seton Hall       at         (1) Villanova   12:00 p.m.

Illinois at         (17) Ohio St.   12:00 p.m.

(25) Arizona St.          at         Washington St.           4:00 p.m.

 

