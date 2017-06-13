AP Headlines: Cosby trial, Penn St frat hearing

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser’s lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday. Cosby chose not to testify when the defense opened on Monday. The defense put on just six minutes of testimony from a detective before closing arguments. Cosby’s accuser and her mother have stayed in town to await the verdict.

UNDATED (AP) — The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial will resume deliberations Tuesday. Jurors were sent back to their hotel late Monday after deliberating for about four hours. Cosby is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004. Cosby’s lawyers have argued that the encounter was consensual. The 79-year-old comedian is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A hearing for 18 Penn State fraternity brothers accused in the death of a 19-year-old pledge has ended for the day. The hearing on Monday at a courthouse on campus was continued by the judge with the first witness on the stand.

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Organizers have announced that the annual Farm Aid benefit concert is returning to Pennsylvania. This year’s festival is set for Sept. 16 at KeyBank Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Burgettstown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh. It marks the third time it’s being held in the state. It was held in Hershey in 2012 and in Burgettstown in 2002. Performers this year include Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds.