AP Headlines, Conversations Pieces and Sports for Sunday 7/9/2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new Pennsylvania law exempts police audio and video recordings from the state’s Right-to-Know Law, leaving the release of those records largely to the discretion of police. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed a bill that also clears legal hurdles that kept police departments from using body cameras, likely expanding their use greatly.

The legislation was supported by police groups. Lawmakers passed it overwhelmingly. The American Civil Liberties Union opposed it, warning it’ll keep police videos largely out of public view. The legislation would let police and prosecutors deny requests for footage if they can’t remove or obscure the identity of a confidential informant or victim or the evidence in a criminal or administrative investigation. The state police are planning to start using body cameras.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court in Philadelphia has joined five other circuits in finding that citizens have a First Amendment right to videotape police in public. Friday’s ruling joins what the court calls the “growing consensus” that the public can photograph or record police without retaliation. U.S. Judge Thomas Ambro says the Constitution grants citizens the right to “information about how our public servants operate in public.

“He says these recordings have both “exposed police misconduct and exonerated officers.”The case involves a Temple University student who took a picture of Philadelphia police breaking up a party and a legal observer documenting the arrest of a fracking protester. Both were initially detained, and the student was issued a citation. City police officials say a 2012 policy reminds officers not to interfere with public recordings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a bus hopped a curb and dislodged a war memorial cannon at a parklet in Pittsburgh. Spokesman Jim Ritchie of the Port Authority of Allegheny County says no bus passengers were injured in the Saturday afternoon accident in the Brookline neighborhood. He says someone in a car struck by the bus had a minor injury.

The cannon was lodged in a side window at the front of the bus, which went through a low fence around the memorial, struck the cannon, went over another fence and came to rest against a wall and part of a railing in front of a dance studio. Ritchie says there was damage to the bus and other vehicles and to the parklet. The cause of the accident is under investigation..

Oddities and Conversation Starters

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest. Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.

Police say 39-year-old Thomas Giglio explained he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding. He was arraigned Saturday on a fireworks possession charge. Bond was set at $5,000. His lawyer’s name isn’t immediately available. No working phone number for him could immediately be found, and a message left at a possible phone number for a relative wasn’t immediately returned.

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — About 400 divers and snorkelers have submerged in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary for a local radio station’s broadcast beneath the sea advocating reef preservation. Saturday’s Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival at Looe Key Reef, part of the world’s third largest living coral barrier reef, featured four hours of music custom programmed by WWUS for subsea listening.

The aquatic-focused playlist included the theme from the “Little Mermaid,” the Beatles’ “Octopus’s Garden” and even “Jaws,” just to get participants’ attention, according to event co-creator Bill Becker. Music was transmitted via waterproof speakers hung from boats. Several divers were costumed, including two mermaids and a Sponge Bob cartoon character. Others pretended to play a local artist’s sculpted musical instruments. The commercial-free broadcast included public service announcements promoting coral reef conservation.

BEAR, Del. (AP) — A Philadelphia couple eloped with an assist from a sentimental Uber driver who provided a free ride after learning his fares were getting married. David Scullion II of Bear, Delaware, picked up the stranded couple Friday on southbound Interstate 95 after they had a flat tire. When he learned they were eloping, Scullion offered to drop the fare if he could serve as a witness.

The trio made it to the court clerk in Cecil County, Maryland, just in time. Scullion also helped the couple repair the flat and jump-started their car after they had left the lights running in a panic. Scullion told the paper he felt compelled as a hopeless romantic to turn off the fare meter.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

* Walk-off blast lifts Yankees

UNDATED (AP) — Rookie Clint Frazier carried a .188 average into Saturday’s major league schedule before leading the New York Yankees to just the seventh victory in their last 24 games.

Frazier crushed a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bombers a 5-3 comeback win over the Brewers. The 22-year-old Frazier was just 3-for-16 with New York this season before going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. He drilled a Corey Knebel (kuh-NAY’-bul) pitch deep into the seats in left-center, two innings after his run-scoring triple got the Yankees within 3-2.

The Yankees blanked Milwaukee following Domingo Santana’s three-run shot in the top of the first.

The Yanks are just 3 ½ games off the AL East lead after the first-place Red Sox suffered a 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay. Alex Cobb limited Boston to a pair of hits over 7 2/3s to outpitch Rick Porcello, who fell to 4-11 despite a complete-game 6-hitter.

Jesus Sucre (SOO’-kray) drove in the lone run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

Meanwhile, the Brewers still top the NL Central by 4 ½ games after the second-place Cubs absorbed a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Fourth-inning homers by Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber put Chicago ahead 2-1, but the Pirates rallied with three in the sixth as Gregory Polanco launched a two-run homer and Jody Mercer added an RBI double. Ivan Nova limited the Cubs to three hits over 6 2/3s as the Bucs dropped the defending World Series champs under .500.

* Harden gets extension

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Rockets have added four years and $160 million to James Harden’s contract.

The extension gives him the richest deal in NBA history at $228 million over six years. The extension will run through 2022-23 season but will not kick in until 2019, giving the Rockets salary cap space until then.

Harden averaged 29.1 points and led the NBA with 11.2 assists last season.

— 76ers center Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) has been fined $10,000 by the NBA for directing an obscenity at the father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball on social media. Earlier, Embiid tweeted about LaVar and Lonzo Ball to 76ers teammate Ben Simmons, saying: “Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.”

* Thiem advances to 4th round at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The third round is complete at Wimbledon, and the top four men’s seeds are still alive heading into the second week of the Grand Slam event.

Second seed Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) moved into the round of 16 with a straight-sets win over Ernests Gulbis. Djokovic dropped just five games in the first two sets before completing a 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 victory.

Third seed and seven-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer knocked out Mischa Zverev, also in straight sets.

Djokovic and Federer advanced one day after top seed Andy Murray and No. 4 Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round.

Other winners on the men’s side Saturday include sixth seed Milos Raonic (ROW’-nihch), eighth seed Dominic Thiem (teem), No. 10 Alexander Zverev and No. 11 Tomas Berdych. American Sam Querrey completed his four-set win over 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (SAHN’-gah), taking the final game after the match was suspended by darkness Friday.

American Shelby Rogers came close to eliminating the No. 1 women’s seed. Rogers led 6-4, 3-1 before Angelique Kerber regrouped to take the final two sets, 7-6, 6-4 in the third round.

Kerber is trying to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event for the first time this year, one month after becoming the first top-seeded woman to lose in the opening round of the French Open.

Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki also needed three sets to win her third-round match, as did ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska (ag-nee-EHSH’-kuh rahd-VAHN’-skah). No. 24 Coco Vandeweghe (VAN’-deh-way) beat fellow American Alison Riske (rihsk), 6-2, 6-4. Svetlana Kuznetsova (kooz-NEHT’-soh-vah) and No. 14 Garbine Muguruza (gahr-BEEN’ moo-guh-ROO’-thuh) also advanced Saturday.

