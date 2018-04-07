Saturday AP Headlines: Candidate Barletta at GOP function. Sports, Scores & Skeds too…

AP PA Headlines

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — Without any debates scheduled, Pennsylvania’s two Republican U.S. Senate candidates came as close to each other as they’ve been in public on Friday, speaking separately at the state’s largest annual gathering of conservatives. Before a crowd of about 200 people at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in suburban Harrisburg, state Rep. Jim Christiana of Beaver County and U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Hazleton answered questions separately from conservative commentators.

While Barletta focused his criticism on the man he wants to unseat, second-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Christiana attacked Barletta at several turns. Friday’s stage might be the closest the men get to each other — and it might be their biggest audience — before the May 15 primary election. Christiana said that he has asked Barletta for debates in every Pennsylvania media market, and received no response from Barletta’s campaign.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hey, it’s Rocky. and Rocky? Sylvester Stallone had passersby doing double takes and chanting “Rocky! Rocky!” on Friday as he made a surprise visit to the statue of his iconic Rocky Balboa character in Philadelphia. The 71-year-old Stallone has played the underdog boxing champ in seven “Rocky” films since 1976 and is currently in the City of Brotherly Love making the sequel to the 2015 hit “Creed.”

Stallone took a break from shooting to join Mayor Jim Kenney at the statue, next to the Philadelphia Art Museum steps he famously climbed in the first “Rocky” film. They rededicated a plaque that had been lost for 12 years and Kenney presented him with a personalized jersey from the Super Bowl champion Eagles. Stallone commissioned the statue for “Rocky III” in 1980.

Features

PHOENIX (AP) — Bringing five babies into the world has left Jamie Scott feeling tired, excited and ultimately blessed. She delivered quintuplets by Caesarean section after 29 weeks of pregnancy on March 21 at Dignity Health St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. “I feel so blessed when I look at each of their little faces, and each of their little souls I can feel,” she said.

She and her husband Skyler Scott temporarily moved from Utah to Phoenix in December to get care at St. Joseph’s. The hospital, in partnership with the Elliott Center for Multiples, is a go-to facility for pregnancies with high-order multiples, or triplets or more. The new Scott children include three girls —Violet, Daisy, Lily — and two boys, Logan and Lincoln. All were born weighing less than three pounds.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing a galaxy far away to the world’s most prestigious film festival. The French festival announced Friday that the “Star Wars” spinoff will premiere out of competition at this year’s festival shortly before opening in French theaters on May 23. “Solo” opens in U.S. theaters on May 25.

This isn’t the first time “Star Wars” has come to Cannes. “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” and 2005’s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” both played at the French Riviera festival. Cannes earlier this week announced that Asghar Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, will be the opening-night film. The festival will run May 8-19.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The instant-hit status of “Roseanne” is triggering the enduring Hollywood impulse to copycat success. Even with series pilots nearing completion for the 2018-19 TV season, producers are eagerly pitching revivals of sitcoms that, like “Roseanne,” had their day 20 or 30 years ago, according to an industry insider. There are networks and streaming services trying to figure out how to create projects that similarly resonate with viewers, said veteran movie and TV screenwriter Lionel Chetwynd.

The ABC sitcom is part of a still-expanding reboot trend that’s brought TV back to the future and includes revamped versions of “Will & Grace,” ”One Day at a Time” and “The X-Files,” and the upcoming “Murphy Brown.” That doesn’t mean viewers should prepare for a wave of newcomers aping “Roseanne,” about a working-class family whose matriarch is a supporter of President Donald Trump — as is star and producer Roseanne Barr. Timing aside, there’s the challenge of deciphering and recreating a show’s appeal, especially one led by a brassy personality like Barr and the strong viewpoint she brings to her work.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Colin Moran had four hits and three RBIs, and Starling Marte hit a bases-loaded triple to lead the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 14-3. Moran’s two-run single with two outs in the third inning dropped in front of diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and put the Pirates ahead for good at 4-2. Marte’s triple keyed a six-run sixth inning that included Corey Dickerson’s two-run double. Pittsburgh is off to a 6-1 start after trading Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. James had 44 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. Simmons had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

UNDATED (AP) — If the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers are even in points, regulation and overtime wins and goal differential at the end of the season, they’ll play a one-game tiebreaker to determine who goes to the playoffs. The NHL announced the unlikely but possible tiebreaker as Philadelphia has one game and Florida two remaining. The Flyers close their season against the Rangers this afternoon, while the Panthers will face off against Buffalo tonight and close out against the Bruins tomorrow night.

The Pittsburgh Penguins locked the 2nd position in the Metropolitan Division and secured home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Senators last night.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Reed is the leader through two rounds of the Masters, two strokes ahead of Marc Leishman. Reed carded three straight birdies on the back nine in a 6-under 66 that leaves him minus-9 for the tournament. Henrik Stenson is alone in third, four strokes back and one ahead of first-round leader Jordan Spieth (speeth) and Rory McIlroy.

SCOREBOARD

INTERLEAGUE MLB

Final San Diego 4 Houston 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 3 Kansas City 2

Final Baltimore 7 N-Y Yankees 3, 14 Innings

Final Toronto 8 Texas 5

Final L-A Angels 13 Oakland 9

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 8 Colorado 3

Final Pittsburgh 14 Cincinnati 3

Final Milwaukee 5 Chi Cubs 4

L-A Dodgers at San Francisco 10:15 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Detroit 113 Dallas 106

Final Atlanta 103 Washington 97

Final Charlotte 137 Orlando 100

Final Philadelphia 132 Cleveland 130

Final Toronto 92 Indiana 73

Final N-Y Knicks 122 Miami 98

Final Boston 111 Chicago 104

Final Sacramento 94 Memphis 93

Final New Orleans 122 Phoenix 103

Final Minnesota 113 L.A. Lakers 96

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 4 Ottawa 0

Final Tampa Bay 7 Buffalo 5

Final St. Louis 4 Chicago 1

Final Anaheim 5 Dallas 3

