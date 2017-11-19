AP Headlines and Sports Scoreboard for Sunday 11/19

PA Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The wife of former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge says he’s in the early stages of recovery from a heart attack, a day after undergoing an emergency heart procedure. The 72-year-old Ridge remained hospitalized in critically stable condition Friday in Austin, Texas, where he had been attending a Republican Governors Association conference.

Michele Ridge says it’s going to be “day-to-day.” He was at his hotel when he called for help Thursday morning. She says first responders worked heroically to get her husband to the trauma center. He underwent a cardiac catheterization and is now resting comfortably and responding to doctors. Ridge, a Republican, also was a two-term Pennsylvania governor from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — He’s starting to look like two-term Tom. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf likely has wrapped up his biggest first-term fights with the Legislature’s huge Republican majorities and his record is largely set a year before voters decide whether to give him a second term. He now heads into the 2018 election year with political winds at his back.

Wolf’s polls currently resemble those of former Gov. Ed Rendell’s, the Democrat who won a second term in 2006, rather than former Gov. Tom Corbett’s, the Republican who Wolf beat in 2014 to make the first Pennsylvania governor to lose re-election and the original “one-term Tom.” “That is a decent spot to be in for an incumbent governor who’s been through lots of fiscal battles the last three years,” said Christopher Borick, a pollster and political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. “All in all, you probably take that if you’re Tom Wolf.”

In recent days, eyes increasingly have turned to next year’s election. The budget battle of 2017 ended, if four months late, and the four-candidate Republican primary field appears set with the entry of House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny. Wolf’s potential adversaries attack him in relatively boilerplate terms: he’s a serial tax hiker, an out-of-touch elitist and a lousy leader. The state Republican Party calls him “America’s most liberal governor.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The nation’s oldest historically black college will remain accredited after a state commission decided to work with the school, citing “significant progress” after a two-year probationary period. Cheyney University has grappled with financial and administrative woes in recent years. In August, Pennsylvania’s state-owned university system agreed to forgive $30 million in loans if the school maintained a balanced budget over the next four years.

Losing accreditation would likely have signaled the death knell for Cheyney, founded in 1837 as the Institute for Colored Youth. President Aaron A. Walton began his tenure in May. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education says Cheyney is “making a good-faith effort to remedy existing deficiencies” in its letter Friday. The school must continue to make improvements and report back to the commission next September.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court Justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate William O’Neill says he apologizes if his Facebook post discussing his sexual history with women has offended anyone, particularly “the wonderful women in my life.” O’Neill’s latest post on Saturday afternoon comes a day after he deleted the original post. He tells The Associated Press he removed it after a commenter on his Facebook page criticized him for being insensitive for including details that could identify some of the women.

O’Neill continues to defend Democratic Sen. Al Franken in his latest post, saying that comparing an allegation of groping made against Franken by a woman during a USO tour in 2006 to allegations that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted teenage girls decades ago “trivializes the serious subject at hand.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s delaying a new policy allowing the body parts of African elephants shot for sport to be imported until he can review “all conservation facts.” The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday that it will allow the importation of body parts from African elephants shot for sport. The agency said encouraging wealthy big-game hunters to kill the threatened species would help raise money for conservation programs.

Animal rights advocates and environmental groups criticized the decision. On Friday, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee urged the administration to reverse the policy, calling it the “wrong move at the wrong time.” Trump tweeted that the policy had been “under study for years.” He says he will review the issue with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 22-year-old Norwegian student has been handed a 250,000-kroner ($30,400) fine for drunken driving — but can still count herself lucky. Katharina G. Andresen is reportedly Norway’s richest woman, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $1.23 billion. Fines for drunken driving in Norway are based on the defendant’s income.

Oslo City Court said the penalty could have been up to 40 million kroner ($4.9 million) if based on Andresen’s assets, but they “have not yielded any dividend yet” and she has no fixed income. The court did increase the fine because of her estimated wealth, however. Andresen was also banned from driving for 13 months. Andresen’s father gave her a 42-percent share in the family-owned investment company in 2007, leading Forbes to declare her the world’s second-youngest billionaire.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida. His representative tells The Associated Press on Saturday that Cassidy is “now conscious” and “surrounded by family.” The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. No additional details were provided.

The 67-year-old said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss. He also announced this year that he was ending his 50-year career after a few concerts. The actor and singer said that traveling and his arthritis made performing difficult. Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones..

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com, has state and local news this morning, AccuWeather and sports. At 11am, today we’ll air NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Barbara Comstock, R-Va.; Perry Hooper Jr., Donald Trump’s Alabama campaign chief.

High School Football: Selinsgrove beat Bellefonte 37-3 in the PIAA Class 4A First Round Game Saturday. Selinsgrove plays again next week against Bethlehem Catholic. That game aired on 94.1 FM WQKX.

Field Hockey – State Title: Greenwood beat Wyoming Seminary 2-1 in the PIAA Class A field hockey championship game Saturday.

Local College Football: Susquehanna topped Albright 28-9 in the Centennial-MAC bowl series Saturday.

Local College Men’s Basketball: Bucknell fell to Maryland in a 80-78 game at Maryland Saturday.

