AP Headlines and Sports Scoreboard for Sunday 1/14/2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey reports that he’s heading into his re-election year with $8.6 million in campaign cash, easily leading his rivals. Casey’s campaign reported the tally Friday. Jan. 31 is the deadline to give full campaign finance reports to the Federal Election Commission. Casey’s cash total is almost twice as much as he reported at the same point in 2012 while running for his current term.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta says his campaign has more than $1 million. He’s running for the GOP nomination to challenge Casey. Other Republicans running are state Rep. Jim Christiana, perennial candidate Joe Vodvarka and Paul Addis, a former energy-sector executive. Libertarian Dale Kerns also is running. March 13 is the deadline to file paperwork to get on the May 15 primary ballot.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the shooting deaths of a 63-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl inside a Pennsylvania home appear to be a murder-suicide. The bodies were found around 8:30 p.m. Friday when Pocono Mountain Regional police went to the home in Tobyhanna. Authorities say Freddie Simmons and the girl lived in the residence with others, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the two were related.

Police found a note allegedly written by Simmons, saying he was going to kill himself and take the girl with him. Their bodies were found in the same room. The teen had been shot multiple times while Simmons had a single gunshot wound to the head. The girl’s name has not been released. No other injuries were reported.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty. Nicklaus Woodard, of West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday admitted he helped ringleader Linda Weston hold victims captive for years in the cramped basement.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the plea comes more than two years after Weston struck a deal where she agreed to life in prison to avoid the death penalty. Woodard faces up to life in prison during sentencing in April. All five defendants in the “Basement of Horrors” case have admitted that they imprisoned mentally disabled persons and exploited them for over a decade. Three of the defendants, alongside Woodard, face sentencing this year.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois attorney general’s office has told a federal court it will allow a suburban Chicago school district to administer medical marijuana to an 11-year-old leukemia patient to treat her for seizure disorders. The commitment made to Judge John Blakey on Friday came two days after the student’s parents sued District 54 and the state for the girl’s right to take medical marijuana at school. Illinois’ medical cannabis law prohibits possessing or using marijuana on school grounds or buses.

The parents said the policy violates the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act. School district officials said they will administer cannabis to the sixth grader until they get further clarification from the attorney general. An assistant attorney general told Blakey his office would allow the school to administer the drug until the office can figure out how to address the state law. After Friday’s hearing, the girl’s parents said they were relieved and excited by the outcome.

LONDON (AP) — A British butcher who got locked in a freezer says he was saved by a frozen sausage that he used as a battering ram. Chris McCabe says he became trapped in the walk-in freezer at his shop in Totnes, southwest England, last month when wind blew the door shut. The safety button to open the door had frozen in the -20 C (-4 F) chill.

McCabe said he tried unsuccessfully to kick the button free before picking up a 1.5 kilogram (3.3 pound) black pudding, a form of blood sausage. McCabe told website Devon Live that he used the meaty tube “like a battering ram” and managed to unstick the button after several blows. The grateful butcher told the Daily Mirror: “Black pudding saved my life, without a doubt.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s White House doctor says, “The President is in excellent health.” Dr. Ronny Jackson says in a statement released by the White House that Trump’s physical Friday “went exceptionally well.” Jackson says he looks forward to providing additional details at a White House briefing Tuesday.

The statement was distributed after the president received his first physical since taking office at Walter Reed military hospital. The normally routine examination coincided with swirling questions about Trump’s physical and medical fitness for office. The president has pushed back against suggestions he’s mentally unfit, declaring himself “a very stable genius.”

LONDON (AP) â Harrods, the luxury London department store and tourist destination, is reportedly planning to remove a memorial to Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.

British media, including The Times and the BBC, reported Saturday that the bronze statue will be returned to Dodi’s father, Mohammed Al Fayed, the Egyptian tycoon who previously owned Harrods.

The businessman commissioned the bronze statue depicting his son and Diana dancing after the two were killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.

The statue was installed in 2005 remained at Harrods after the Qatari royal family bought the store in 2010.

The news reports quoted Harrods managing director Michael Ward as saying that with a new Diana statue planned for Kensington Palace, it is the right time to return the one at the store to Al Fayed.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Wahlberg has agreed to donate the $1.5 million he made for reshoots on the film “All the Money in the World” to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time’s Up.

The actor said Saturday he’ll make the donation in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who was reportedly paid less than $1,000 for the reshoots.

The agency William Morris Endeavor represents both actors and said it will donate an additional $500,000, also in Williams’ name.

The reshoots occurred over 10 days when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film after sexual misconduct accusations against Spacey surfaced.

Both Plummer and Williams were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.

Williams had no immediate comment Saturday. Wahlberg said he “100 percent” supports the right for fair pay in Hollywood.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles was steady, Jake Elliott had a big leg and the defense made one final stop. The underdog Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the NFC championship game following a 15-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. They’ll host the Saints-Vikings winner next Sunday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a measure of revenge when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Jacksonville drilled Pittsburgh 30-9 back in October. The Jaguars picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times in the first meeting, returning two of the interceptions for touchdowns. Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to play for the first time in a month after missing the final 2½ games with a left calf injury.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help No. 1 Villanova silence a rowdy New York crowd and hold off upset-minded St. John’s 78-71. Shamorie Ponds came close to leading the Red Storm to their first win over a No. 1 team in 33 years. Ponds scored a career-high 37 points.

HOUSTON (AP) — The World Series champion Houston Astros have boosted their rotation with another big arm, acquiring Gerrit Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a five-player trade. The Pirates got right-handers Joe Musgrove and Michael Feliz, third baseman Colin Moran and outfielder Jason Martin for their ace. Cole will join former Cy Young Award winners Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander on a team that just won its first championship.

SCOREBOARD

LOCAL GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Final Selinsgrove 45 Jersey Shore 39

Final Danville 52 Milton 26

Final Shamokin 51 Central Mountain 9

Final Mount Carmel 48 Loyalsock 46

Final Juniata 36 Easy Juniata 21

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT L.A. Lakers 107 Dallas 101

Final L.A. Clippers 126 Sacramento 105

Final Oklahoma City 101 Charlotte 91

Final OT Washington 119 Brooklyn 113

Final Golden State 127 Toronto 125

Final Chicago 107 Detroit 105

Final San Antonio 112 Denver 80

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final N-Y Islanders 7 N-Y Rangers 2

Final Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 1

Final SO Boston 4 Montreal 3

Final Philadelphia 5 New Jersey 3

Final Minnesota 4 Winnipeg 1

Final Colorado 4 Dallas 1

Final OT Edmonton 3 Vegas 2

Final OT San Jose 6 Arizona 5

Final Anaheim 4 L.A. Kings 2

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 15 Atlanta 10

Final New England 35 Tennessee 14

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota 4:40 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Villanova 78 St. John’s 71

Final (8) Texas Tech 72 (2) West Virginia 71

Final Michigan 82 (4) Michigan St. 72

Final (5) Purdue 81 Minnesota 47

Final (6) Wichita St. 72 Tulsa 69

Final (7) Duke 89 Wake Forest 71

Final OT (9) Oklahoma 102 (16) TCU 97

Final (10) Xavier 92 (25) Creighton 70

Final (11) Arizona St. 77 Oregon St. 75

Final (12) Kansas 73 Kansas St. 72

Final (13) Seton Hall 74 Georgetown 61

Final (14) Cincinnati 78 South Florida 55

Final (15) Gonzaga 75 San Francisco 65

Final (17) Arizona 90 Oregon 83

Final (19) Clemson 72 (18) Miami 63

Final (20) North Carolina 69 Notre Dame 68

Final (21) Kentucky 74 Vanderbilt 67

Final (22) Auburn 76 Mississippi St. 68

Final 2OT (23) Florida St. 101 Syracuse 90

Final (24) Tennessee 75 Texas A&M 62

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee at Miami 1:00 p.m.

New Orleans at N-Y Knicks 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix 8:00 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit at Chicago 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina 3:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

———

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NC State at (3) Virginia 6:00 p.m.

