AP Headlines and Sports Scoreboard for Saturday 11/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in October to a new post-recession low, although the labor force, employment and payrolls all shrank during the month. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point. The national rate was 4.1 percent in October.

A survey of households found that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank for the fifth straight month, this time by 16,000, after hitting a record high in May. Employment and unemployment were both down, as well. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls dropped by 4,300 in October, a month after hitting a record high close to 6 million. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mayor says there are still some people missing after a massive fire at a senior living center injured nearly 30 people. West Chester Mayor Jordan Norley said Friday that it’s unclear how many people are unaccounted for in the late-night blaze at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community.

He says there aren’t any confirmed fatalities. An emergency management official says that much of the scene is too unstable for investigators to enter. The fire was brought under control around 1:30 a.m. Friday and firefighters are still dousing smoldering hotspots. Many neighbors helped with the rescue effort, wrapping the elderly in blankets and carrying them to ambulances in makeshift gurneys.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The wife of former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge says he’s in the early stages of recovery from a heart attack, a day after undergoing an emergency heart procedure. The 72-year-old Ridge remained hospitalized in critically stable condition Friday in Austin, Texas, where he had been attending a Republican Governors Association conference. Michele Ridge says it’s going to be “day-to-day.”

TROOPER SHOOTINGS-UNWANTED SCRUTINY

Judge: Pennsylvania State Police tried to avoid scrutiny

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has leveled harsh criticism at state police over the agency’s attempt to shut down a grand jury looking into how it investigates shootings by on-duty troopers.

Judge Stephen Baratta rejected a state police request to disband the grand jury. He ruled the panel will be allowed to file a report and make recommendations on state police policy.

State police argued the grand jury has no authority to investigate whether the agency should use outside law enforcement to probe shootings by troopers. Experts say police shooting investigations should be independent to ensure objectivity.

At a hearing in Easton on Friday, Baratta accused state police of trying to avoid public scrutiny. District Attorney John Morganelli called the agency’s effort to quash the grand jury “arrogant” and “an effort to intimidate.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will host college sports championship teams at the White House on Friday, although the South Carolina women’s basketball team declined the invitation. he White House says 18 NCAA teams will attend a reception at the executive mansion.

“We did hear from the White House about attending (Friday’s) event, but we will not be able to attend,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said in a statement Thursday night. “As I’ve been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocacy groups say at least 25 transgender people in the United States have been homicide victims so far this year, the highest annual total on record. The Human Rights Campaign in a report released Friday calculated that 102 transgender people have been killed in the U.S. over the past five years — including 25 this year. Its report was issued ahead of Monday’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance observations commemorating the hundreds of transgender people killed worldwide each year.

Another monitoring group, the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs, has tallied 26 homicides of transgender and gender-nonconforming people in the U.S. so far this year. The groups have been monitoring the grim phenomenon and seeking ways to reduce the toll.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — At first, it was an orange traffic cone with a weed growing out of it. Now, the roadside attraction dubbed “Cone Weed” is something of a Christmas miracle to locals. Someone decorated the “Cone Weed” with tinsel and ornaments last week. The weed has been growing unencumbered across from the Huntersville Fire Station for a year and has amassed a cult following.

The fire station tweeted pictures of Cone Weed decked in tinsel and ornaments last week. Property owner Madeline Phillips said her son mowed around “Cone Weed” during the summer, and calls it “a beacon of hope.” A graphic designer has created a line of Christmas clothes and has sold more than 200 shirts, with proceeds helping local families through HopeMatch.org. There’s also a Facebook fan page.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Mikal Bridges set a school record by hitting all six of his 3-point shots and scored a career-high 24 points in No. 5 Villanova’s 104-57 rout of Lafayette. Jalen Brunson added 22 points and hit 4 of 6 3s in another dominant performance by the Wildcats, who made 16 of 30 from long range.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs pulled off the NBA’s best comeback win of the night, erasing a 23-point deficit in a 104-101 triumph over the Thunder. LaMarcus Aldridge was high man for San Antonio with 26 points, including a putback of Danny Green’s missed 3-pointer to put the Spurs ahead 102-99 with 24.2 seconds left. Green finished with 17 points and Paul Gasol (gah-SAHL’) added 14 as the Spurs ended Oklahoma City’s three-game winning streak.

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James, Kevin Love and Dwyane (dwayn) Wade combined for 87 points, but the Cleveland Cavaliers needed overtime before earning their season-high fourth straight win 118-113 over the Clippers. James had a game-high 39 points for the Cavaliers, who sent the Los Angeles to its seventh consecutive loss. Love nailed a pair of 3-pointers in OT and finished with 25 points, while Wade contributed 23 points and 11 rebounds.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DISTRICT 4 Class AA Finals/1st Rd

Mount Carmel 14 Final

Southern Columbia 49

PIAA Class AA State Championship 1st Round

Schuykill Haven

Neumann Goretti

South Philly Supersite

Sat 6 PM Kickoff

PIAA State Playoffs Class AAAA

Selinsgrove

Bellefonte

Mansion Park, Altoona

Saturday 1 PM Kickoff. This game will be on WQKX 94KX (94.1FM) starting with Seals Game day at noon.

Bethlehem Catholic 49 Final

Pottsgrove 14

Spring-Ford HS

Friday 7 PM

NATIONAL PRO SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Miami 91 Washington 88

Final Indiana 107 Detroit 100

Final OT Cleveland 118 L.A. Clippers 113

Final Toronto 107 N-Y Knicks 84

Final Brooklyn 118 Utah 107

Final San Antonio 104 Oklahoma City 101

Final Chicago 123 Charlotte 120

Final Minnesota 111 Dallas 87

Final Sacramento 86 Portland 82

Final Phoenix 122 L.A. Lakers 113

Final Denver 146 New Orleans 114

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Columbus 2 N-Y Rangers 0

Final Detroit 3 Buffalo 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Duke 78 Southern U. 61

Final (4) Kansas 98 S. Dakota St. 64

Final (5) Villanova 104 Lafayette 57

Final (7) Kentucky 78 ETSU 61

Final (16) Texas A&M 84 UC Santa Barbara 65

Final (18) Louisville 87 Nebraska-Omaha 78

Final (23) UCLA 96 SC State 68

Final (25) Baylor 78 Alcorn St. 61

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Utah at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas 9:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland 10:00 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Calgary at Philadelphia 1:00 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa 2:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas 2:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg 3:00 p.m.

Florida at L.A. Kings 4:00 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Boston at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mercer at (1) Alabama 12:00 p.m.

Virginia at (2) Miami 12:00 p.m.

(3) Oklahoma at Kansas 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at (4) Clemson 12:20 p.m.

(19) Michigan at (5) Wisconsin 12:00 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at (6) Auburn 12:00 p.m.

Kentucky at (7) Georgia 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at (8) Ohio St. 3:30 p.m.

Navy at (9) Notre Dame 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at (10) Oklahoma St. 3:30 p.m.

(11) TCU at Texas Tech 12:00 p.m.

UCLA at (12) Southern Cal 8:00 p.m.

Nebraska at (13) Penn St. 4:00 p.m.

(14) UCF at Temple 12:00 p.m.

Utah at (16) Washington 10:30 p.m.

(17) Mississippi St. at Arkansas 12:00 p.m.

SMU at (18) Memphis 12:00 p.m.

California at (20) Stanford 8:00 p.m.

(21) LSU at Tennessee 7:00 p.m.

Maryland at (22) Michigan St. 4:00 p.m.

Texas at (24) West Virginia 12:00 p.m.

(25) NC State at Wake Forest 7:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Utah St. at (17) Gonzaga 10:00 p.m.

Fairfield at (19) Purdue 7:00 p.m.

La Salle at (20) Northwestern 2:30 p.m.

NJIT at (22) Seton Hall 4:00 p.m.

Morgan St. at (24) West Virginia 7:30 p.m.

