Home
AP Headlines and Sports Scoreboard for Saturday 11/18

AP Headlines and Sports Scoreboard for Saturday 11/18

WKOK Staff | November 18, 2017 |

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in October to a new post-recession low, although the labor force, employment and payrolls all shrank during the month.  The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point. The national rate was 4.1 percent in October.

 

A survey of households found that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank for the fifth straight month, this time by 16,000, after hitting a record high in May. Employment and unemployment were both down, as well.  A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls dropped by 4,300 in October, a month after hitting a record high close to 6 million.  Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

 

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mayor says there are still some people missing after a massive fire at a senior living center injured nearly 30 people.  West Chester Mayor Jordan Norley said Friday that it’s unclear how many people are unaccounted for in the late-night blaze at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community.

 

He says there aren’t any confirmed fatalities.  An emergency management official says that much of the scene is too unstable for investigators to enter.  The fire was brought under control around 1:30 a.m. Friday and firefighters are still dousing smoldering hotspots.  Many neighbors helped with the rescue effort, wrapping the elderly in blankets and carrying them to ambulances in makeshift gurneys.

 

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The wife of former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge says he’s in the early stages of recovery from a heart attack, a day after undergoing an emergency heart procedure. The 72-year-old Ridge remained hospitalized in critically stable condition Friday in Austin, Texas, where he had been attending a Republican Governors Association conference. Michele Ridge says it’s going to be “day-to-day.”

 

 

TROOPER SHOOTINGS-UNWANTED SCRUTINY

Judge: Pennsylvania State Police tried to avoid scrutiny

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has leveled harsh criticism at state police over the agency’s attempt to shut down a grand jury looking into how it investigates shootings by on-duty troopers.

Judge Stephen Baratta rejected a state police request to disband the grand jury. He ruled the panel will be allowed to file a report and make recommendations on state police policy.

State police argued the grand jury has no authority to investigate whether the agency should use outside law enforcement to probe shootings by troopers. Experts say police shooting investigations should be independent to ensure objectivity.

At a hearing in Easton on Friday, Baratta accused state police of trying to avoid public scrutiny. District Attorney John Morganelli called the agency’s effort to quash the grand jury “arrogant” and “an effort to intimidate.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will host college sports championship teams at the White House on Friday, although the South Carolina women’s basketball team declined the invitation.  he White House says 18 NCAA teams will attend a reception at the executive mansion.

“We did hear from the White House about attending (Friday’s) event, but we will not be able to attend,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said in a statement Thursday night. “As I’ve been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.”

 

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocacy groups say at least 25 transgender people in the United States have been homicide victims so far this year, the highest annual total on record.  The Human Rights Campaign in a report released Friday calculated that 102 transgender people have been killed in the U.S. over the past five years — including 25 this year. Its report was issued ahead of Monday’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance observations commemorating the hundreds of transgender people killed worldwide each year.

Another monitoring group, the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs, has tallied 26 homicides of transgender and gender-nonconforming people in the U.S. so far this year.  The groups have been monitoring the grim phenomenon and seeking ways to reduce the toll.

 

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — At first, it was an orange traffic cone with a weed growing out of it. Now, the roadside attraction dubbed “Cone Weed” is something of a Christmas miracle to locals.  Someone decorated the “Cone Weed” with tinsel and ornaments last week. The weed has been growing unencumbered across from the Huntersville Fire Station for a year and has amassed a cult following.

The fire station tweeted pictures of Cone Weed decked in tinsel and ornaments last week.  Property owner Madeline Phillips said her son mowed around “Cone Weed” during the summer, and calls it “a beacon of hope.”  A graphic designer has created a line of Christmas clothes and has sold more than 200 shirts, with proceeds helping local families through HopeMatch.org. There’s also a Facebook fan page.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

 Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com, has state and local news this morning, AccuWeather and sports. Today we have Kim Komando from 10am to 1pm, CBS Sportsradio, then the Penn State/Nebraska game at 2:30pm.  Tomorrow, we’ll air NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Barbara Comstock, R-Va.; Perry Hooper Jr., Donald Trump’s Alabama campaign chief.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Mikal Bridges set a school record by hitting all six of his 3-point shots and scored a career-high 24 points in No. 5 Villanova’s 104-57 rout of Lafayette. Jalen Brunson added 22 points and hit 4 of 6 3s in another dominant performance by the Wildcats, who made 16 of 30 from long range.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs pulled off the NBA’s best comeback win of the night, erasing a 23-point deficit in a 104-101 triumph over the Thunder. LaMarcus Aldridge was high man for San Antonio with 26 points, including a putback of Danny Green’s missed 3-pointer to put the Spurs ahead 102-99 with 24.2 seconds left. Green finished with 17 points and Paul Gasol (gah-SAHL’) added 14 as the Spurs ended Oklahoma City’s three-game winning streak.

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James, Kevin Love and Dwyane (dwayn) Wade combined for 87 points, but the Cleveland Cavaliers needed overtime before earning their season-high fourth straight win 118-113 over the Clippers. James had a game-high 39 points for the Cavaliers, who sent the Los Angeles to its seventh consecutive loss. Love nailed a pair of 3-pointers in OT and finished with 25 points, while Wade contributed 23 points and 11 rebounds.

 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DISTRICT 4 Class AA Finals/1st Rd

 

Mount Carmel 14        Final

Southern Columbia     49

 

 

 

PIAA Class AA State Championship 1st Round

Schuykill Haven

Neumann Goretti

South Philly Supersite

Sat 6 PM Kickoff

 

PIAA State Playoffs Class AAAA

Selinsgrove

Bellefonte

Mansion Park, Altoona

Saturday 1 PM Kickoff. This game will be on WQKX 94KX (94.1FM) starting with Seals Game day at noon.

 

Bethlehem Catholic    49        Final

Pottsgrove       14

Spring-Ford HS

Friday 7 PM

 

NATIONAL PRO SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

 

Final    Miami  91        Washington     88

Final    Indiana            107      Detroit 100

Final OT          Cleveland        118      L.A. Clippers  113

Final    Toronto           107      N-Y Knicks     84

Final    Brooklyn         118      Utah    107

Final    San Antonio    104      Oklahoma City            101

Final    Chicago           123      Charlotte         120

Final    Minnesota       111      Dallas  87

Final    Sacramento     86        Portland          82

Final    Phoenix           122      L.A. Lakers     113

Final    Denver            146      New Orleans   114

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

 

Final    Columbus        2          N-Y Rangers   0

Final    Detroit 3          Buffalo            1

———

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

 

Final    (1) Duke          78        Southern U.     61

Final    (4) Kansas       98        S. Dakota St.   64

Final    (5) Villanova   104      Lafayette         57

Final    (7) Kentucky   78        ETSU  61

Final    (16) Texas A&M         84        UC Santa Barbara       65

Final    (18) Louisville 87        Nebraska-Omaha        78

Final    (23) UCLA     96        SC State          68

Final    (25) Baylor      78        Alcorn St.        61

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

 

Utah                at         Orlando           7:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers  at         Charlotte         7:00 p.m.

Golden State   at         Philadelphia    7:30 p.m.

Boston             at         Atlanta            7:30 p.m.

Houston          at         Memphis         8:00 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         Dallas  9:00 p.m.

Sacramento     at         Portland          10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

 

Calgary            at         Philadelphia    1:00 p.m.

Arizona           at         Ottawa            2:00 p.m.

Edmonton       at         Dallas  2:00 p.m.

New Jersey      at         Winnipeg         3:00 p.m.

Florida             at         L.A. Kings      4:00 p.m.

Carolina           at         Buffalo            7:00 p.m.

Toronto           at         Montreal          7:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at         Tampa Bay      7:00 p.m.

Chicago           at         Pittsburgh        7:00 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Washington     7:30 p.m.

Colorado         at         Nashville         8:00 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Vancouver       10:00 p.m.

Boston at         San Jose          10:30 p.m.

———

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

 

Mercer             at         (1) Alabama    12:00 p.m.

Virginia           at         (2) Miami        12:00 p.m.

(3) Oklahoma  at         Kansas 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel     at         (4) Clemson     12:20 p.m.

(19) Michigan  at         (5) Wisconsin  12:00 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe       at         (6) Auburn      12:00 p.m.

Kentucky        at         (7) Georgia      3:30 p.m.

Illinois at         (8) Ohio St.     3:30 p.m.

Navy   at         (9) Notre Dame           3:30 p.m.

Kansas St.       at         (10) Oklahoma St.       3:30 p.m.

(11) TCU         at         Texas Tech      12:00 p.m.

UCLA at         (12) Southern Cal        8:00 p.m.

Nebraska         at         (13) Penn St.   4:00 p.m.

(14) UCF         at         Temple            12:00 p.m.

Utah    at         (16) Washington         10:30 p.m.

(17) Mississippi St.      at         Arkansas         12:00 p.m.

SMU   at         (18) Memphis  12:00 p.m.

California        at         (20) Stanford  8:00 p.m.

(21) LSU         at         Tennessee        7:00 p.m.

Maryland         at         (22) Michigan St.        4:00 p.m.

Texas   at         (24) West Virginia      12:00 p.m.

(25) NC State  at         Wake Forest    7:30 p.m.

———

 

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

 

Utah St.           at         (17) Gonzaga  10:00 p.m.

Fairfield          at         (19) Purdue     7:00 p.m.

La Salle           at         (20) Northwestern       2:30 p.m.

NJIT    at         (22) Seton Hall            4:00 p.m.

Morgan St.      at         (24) West Virginia      7:30 p.m.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff