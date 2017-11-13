AP Headlines and Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out of the race following allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago. Speaking on NBC, Toomey says because the “accusations have more credibility than the denial, I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside.” The Pennsylvania senator says Moore’s primary opponent, Luther Strange, should be considered as a write-in candidate to run against him.

The Washington Post reported last week that the 70-year-old Moore had relationships with teenage girls while he was in his early 30s. Moore has vehemently denied the allegations. Toomey didn’t rule out the possibility that Senate Republicans might work to unseat Moore if he wins the special election against Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Movement in Pennsylvania to slash school property taxes and Congress’ bid to cut federal taxes could pack a nasty one-two punch to some taxpayers. Both seem sure to produce winners and losers, tax analysts say. Some income taxpayers in Pennsylvania could even lose twice, in a sort of double-whammy, if Pennsylvania shifts a bigger school funding burden to income taxes and Congress eliminates the federal deduction for state taxes.

Each effort took a big step last week. Pennsylvania voters approved a referendum Tuesday to allow the Legislature to exclude up to the full value of residents’ homes that they own from property taxes. It replaces what had been a 50 percent cap, the latest step in a yearslong quest by some to eliminate school property taxes paid by homeowners. That has propelled a new discussion over finding roughly $7 billion necessary to make the dollar-for-dollar tax shift. Before the referendum, eliminating homeowners’ school property taxes was a nearly $13 billion question since it would have to include business properties.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police say one man has died after a road rage-related shooting in Pennsylvania. Officers say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Sunday after two vehicles crashed into each other in York. Police say the 27-year-old suspect shot 29-year-old Jamie Weimert after he approached the man’s vehicle. Police say both men had significant others and children in their vehicles.

Weimert, of Cobb Island, Maryland, was rushed to the hospital after the shooting. Police say he died prior to arriving. Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody and questioned, but he was later released. Police say no charges have been filed. The shooting remains under investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are trying to find out who shot and killed two sisters in their home in Pennsylvania’s capital last week. Police said 24-year-old Natasha Harner and Kaliah Dearing were found dead at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said no one else was in the home when the victims were discovered.

Investigators released very few details about the killings, including where the victims were found inside the house and whether there were any signs of forced entry. Neighbors and relatives said they had no idea what the motive could have been. One neighbor said a woman driving by reported a gunshot at about 3 p.m. Thursday, but other neighbors said they didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Maine farmers have donated 40,000 pounds (18,143 kilograms) of potatoes to a Pennsylvania church. Project coordinator Gary Wilkins says a group of about 60 volunteers at Grace United Methodist Church in Lemoyne sorted through the potatoes Saturday. The donation was part of the church’s annual Potato Drop which helps combat hunger.

The potatoes will be re-bagged and donated to local food banks, families and soup kitchens. The leftover potatoes will be donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The (Carlisle) Sentinel reports this is the sixth year the church has organized the potato drop. .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers are set to ask the Connecticut Supreme Court to reinstate a wrongful death lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used in the 2012 Newtown school massacre. Justices are scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in an appeal by a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the shooting. They’re trying to sue Remington Arms, the North Carolina company that made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Gunman Adam Lanza’s mother legally purchased the rifle. A lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying federal law shields gun makers from most lawsuits over criminal use of their products. The company denies the lawsuit’s allegations that it violated state law by selling such a dangerous weapon to the public.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Director Spike Lee asked the audience at the Virginia Film Festival to observe a moment of silence to remember the Charlottesville woman killed after a car plowed through a group of protesters during a white nationalist rally on Aug. 12. The Academy Award-winning director spoke about racial issues and the country’s divisive history Saturday at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

Lee presented his documentary “I Can’t Breathe,” about Eric Garner’s 2014 death in police custody. He also showed his 1992 documentary, “4 Little Girls,” which chronicles the 1963 church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four black girls and helped spark the civil rights movement. Lee said in order to move forward, Americans need to accept that the United States “was built upon the genocide of Native Americans and slavery.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan and Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman are among the hundreds of women, men and children who gathered in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday afternoon for a pair of dual marches protesting sexual harassment. The Take Back the Workplace March and the #MeToo Survivors March joined forces on Sunset Boulevard chanting sing-songy phrases.

They sang “Harvey Weinstein is a joke, women workers just got work,” to “Not in pots, not in plants, keep your junk inside your pants.” Schulman, who presides over the advocacy group Women in Film, told the crowd that the sexual harassment problem can’t be fixed by just weeding out sex criminals. Women, she said, have to be protected from prejudice and abuse. She encouraged diversifying workplaces and reforming human resources.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A new study suggests that women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and are more likely to die. Researchers think that reluctance to touch a woman’s chest in public might be one reason. The study involved nearly 20,000 cases around the country of cardiac arrest, where the heart suddenly stops beating.

Only 39 percent of women suffering one in a public location were given CPR versus 45 percent of men, and men were 23 percent more likely to survive. Rescuers may fear touching a woman’s breasts, but proper CPR doesn’t involve that. It requires pushing hard and fast in the middle of the chest between the breasts. The study was discussed Sunday at an American Heart Association conference in Anaheim.

BONN, Germany (AP) — Movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wants environmental activists to give more attention to immediate health hazards like air and water pollution. Schwarzenegger spoke Sunday at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany, where diplomats from around the world are discussing implementing the Paris climate accord.

He said: “It’s time we wake up and talk about what really matters: 25,000 people dying every day because of pollution.” Schwarzenegger also criticized the environmental community for “missing the point” with its messaging on global warming. He said: “People do not focus as much on 2 degrees energy increases in temperatures or increases in sea levels rising.” Schwarzenegger thinks calling attention to concrete issues, like “so many people having problems with cancer and kids with asthma,” is a better approach.

.

NEW YORK (AP) — He was accused. He has admitted it. And now, Louis C.K. is paying the financial price for his sexual misdeeds. He’s been fired from gigs he had with FX Networks and FX Productions. The companies say they are cutting all ties to the comedian — including stripping him of the title of executive producer — and pulling his pay for the four projects he’d been working on with them. In a statement, the companies say of Louis C.K.: “now is not the time for him to make television shows.” The announcement came Friday, hours after C.K. acknowledged he was guilty of the allegations of sexual misconduct levied against him by five female comedians.

NEW YORK (AP) — An investigative tool — or an invasion of privacy? Lawyers for an actress who says she was raped by Harvey Weinstein say a request by Manhattan District Attorney’s office goes too far. The DA’s subpoena asks for all of the medical records from a therapist for Paz de La Huerta. The “Boardwalk Empire” actress’ therapist says de la Huerta told her about the sexual assaults. The subpoena seeks “any and all medical treatment records” from the therapist. Lawyers for the actress say the request is protected by doctor-client confidentiality laws — and is overly broad. They also say de la Huerta should get to review the records before turning them over.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Protest signs, catchy chants — and a march. It was part of what happened along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles yesterday. A #MeToo march joined a Take Back the Workplace March near the entrance of the theater where the Academy Awards are held each year. Among the slogans the crowd chanted: “Not in pots, not in plants, keep your junk inside your pants” — a reference to some of the icky allegations made against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thor continues to put the hammer down — and that means he continues as number one in the most recent box office race. Studio estimates say “Thor: Ragnarok” added $56.6 million in its second weekend in theaters. It easily beat out the comedy sequel “Daddy’s Home 2” and the lavish Agatha Christie adaptation “Murder on the Orient Express.” Both of those new movies managed to post solid debut numbers.

OMAHA (AP) — Home sweet home is more than just a warm and fuzzy saying for a couple in Omaha. Becky Reilly says thousands of honeybees had invaded her home attic and produced so much honey that it dripped down the side of the house. She and her husband called in roofers to clean up the mess, repair the damage and install a new roof. The company that did the work estimated it recovered 40 lbs. of honey as it safely removed the bees and their hive before making repairs.

VERLOT, Wash. (AP) — One of the only pay phones left in one of Washington state’s most beautiful and dangerous outdoor destinations is slated to be removed, and that has some emergency workers worried that visitors could be left in a dead zone. The Everett Herald reports there is little to no cellphone service along the Mountain Loop Highway that brings travelers to the Big Four Ice Caves near the Verlot ranger station.

The caves draw about 50,000 visitors annually. Most 911 calls for the region come from the pay phone at the Verlot Public Service Center. The sheriff says the phone is the closest lifeline when someone is injured in a cave collapse or some other tragedy. But Frontier Communications, which owns the phone, says the decision to decommission pay phones is based on usage, condition and other considerations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved