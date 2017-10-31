AOAA ATV riders and botanists working together in new video

TREVORTON – Ever just think that ATV and UTV riders just run everything over, or that they want nothing but trails and mud pits to ride in? At the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) they are actively trying to put forestation back where it once was.

Lance Schwartz is a Technical Education teacher at Selinsgrove Area School District, and an ATV/UTV rider and advocate, and Christopher Martine, professor of plant genetics and research, at Bucknell University were on WKOK recently talking about what the AOAA is doing towards conservation efforts. Martine says there are plenty of fun spots for the riders, but finding a spot to plant is not all that easy,

They also are trying to put forest back where they once were, “Some of these sites, these old strip mine sites, it’s kind of just a bunch of jumbled material just dumped back in a hole and that’s awfully hard for a forest to re-grow itself on.”

Martine says the riders are doing this for more than just scenery, “These folks are out there just digging holes, and putting baby trees in the ground and really just trying to re-grow a forest, not just because the riders like to have trees around, but because they really believe a future that’s green and has a tree canopy over it is a much better one than what they’ve got out there over some of those spots.”

Lance Schwartz says the potential for the things that can happen at AOAA are limitless, “I think we are just scratching the surface on what we can do. I think it’s important for the school district that I work in to participate as much as they can but, my hope is that other teachers can get their students involved and come out and see what AOAA is all about.”