Anti-gerrymandering group wants Wolf to call special session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An anti-gerrymandering advocacy group wants Gov. Tom Wolf to call a special session urging lawmakers to authorize the creation of a citizens’ redistricting commission under the state constitution.

The group, March On Harrisburg, delivered that message, demonstrating in the Democratic governor’s ornate Capitol reception room Tuesday.

A special session call by a governor doesn’t require lawmakers to act. Wolf’s office says the governor already wants the Republican-controlled Legislature to return to session to advance a resolution creating a commission that’s designed to draw legislative and congressional boundaries free of political interference.

Lawmakers say July 6 is the deadline to pass it and meet constitutional guidelines if a commission is to be operating by 2022’s elections. That’s when states must redraw boundaries to adjust for decade-long population shifts identified in the Census.