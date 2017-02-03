Anti-drunk driving efforts underway for Super Bowl Sunday

SUNBURY – An extensive anti-drunk driving effort is underway for this Sunday. PennDOT and the North Central Highway Safety Network are encouraging everyone, before they head out to a Super Bowl party Sunday, to have a plan to get home safely.

The Highway Safety Network’s Community Traffic Safety Coordinator Tara Schane says the night of the big game is one of the highest times all year for alcohol related crashes, “Super Bowl is one of the times of year when people like to party, eat, drink, have a good time, but you need to plan ahead. You need to make sure that you have a designated driver. Do not get behind the wheel if you had alcoholic beverages. Also, if you are hosting a party, make sure you plan to get your guests home safely.”

PennDOT Safety Press Officer Kimberly Smith recommends downloading the SaferRide mobile app, “You can pre-program telephone numbers of your friends. You can have your location services turned on. So if you are at a bar and decided that you had too much to drink and you need to have a taxi come and get you, this app will locate you and send a taxi your way.”

The app is free for download for Android devices on Google Play and Apple devices on the ITunes Store.

Schane warns that anyone caught driving drunk will be out 10’s of thousands of dollars, “I would expect if you got busted, that you would be spending thousands of dollars. Not only do you have fines, you have court costs, you have lawyer fees, rehabilitative services, education and treatment. Also, you have to pay to have your license restored.”

Last year in Pennsylvania on Super Bowl Sunday from 6PM Sunday until 6AM Monday, there were 187 vehicle crashes. 26 were alcohol related and two people lost their lives. Extra local law enforcement will be patrolling this weekend to enforce the DUI laws. For safety tips and information visit, www.patrafficsafetyorg. Kimberly Smith and Tara Schane were recent guests on WKOK Sunrise. You can listen to their full interview online at www.wkok.com.