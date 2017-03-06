Another Valley Together, Never Alone event draws a crowd in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way hosted another event in their The Valley Together, Never Alone series. This time the event was in Selinsgrove and featured a walk along the Susquehanna River. The event was to promote acceptance of everyone in the community and to encourage all communities to embrace diversity.

Susquehanna University student Tracey Pyser was a guest speaker and talked about her life living in a close knit Jewish community growing up and then moving to Selinsgrove to attend college, “When I came to Susquehanna, I didn’t’ think that there would be students who would experience conflicts with the religious observances. When I did feel as though I was a minority, when I had those experiences, I was beyond thankful for the faculty and staff at Susquehanna, who were more than willing to listen to the concerns that I had and were open to working with me to overcome some of the struggles that not only I was facing, but other Jewish students.”

Pyser said there is discrimination and she hopes religious diversity will thrive in Selinsgrove, “There are also the swastika incidents that have occurred or that fact that sometimes I go out in Selinsgrove and I wonder whether or not I should really be wearing my Star of David necklace or what people are always thinking of that.”

Other speakers included SU Chaplain Scott Kershner, Pastor Ryan Gephart of Christ United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove Mayor Jeff Reed and Snyder County Commissioner Peggy Chamberlain Roup. Attendees were also treated to a concert by Joyful Noise Children’s Choir of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Other events are planned in other communities in the coming months, hosted by the United Way. You can find out more at www.gsvuw.org. (Ali Stevens)