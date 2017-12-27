Another Valley family homeless from Christmas fire

Another Christmas fire leaves Valley family homeless

LOCUST GAP – A chimney fire on Christmas leaves yet another Valley family homeless. The Daily Item reports it was an overheated stove that sparked the fire. The blaze affected the Tanney family of 175 Main Street in Locust Gap, Northumberland County. The family is staying with relatives until their house is repaired. The house is also not insured. The American Red Cross is also assisting.

The fire started about 3:15 p.m. Christmas Day when the family was eating dinner. Only one of the four children was not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. An adjoining residence suffered smoke damage.