Another threat on a local school, student in custody

MONTGOMERY—Another report of a threat on a school—and another student is facing felony charges. This time it comes from Montgomery. The police there tell us they were notified of a student threatening a shooting somewhere in the Montgomery Area School District.

There were several witnesses and police say officers took the teen into custody immediately. Montgomery police say the juvenile was charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats and was placed in a detention facility. The name of the student is not being released due to their age.