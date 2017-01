SELINSGROVE — Another store is closing at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Sears announced Wednesday that it will shutter 26 stores across the country at the end of March, including its auto center in Selinsgrove. According to the official announcement, the Sears Auto Center is slated for closure at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.

Kmart will be closing 78 locations, but the Shamokin Dam store is not among them. Employees were notified Wednesday of the closures.