Another story about the work the Needy Family Fund does

SUNBURY – And now a story about a family that stands to benefit from the Needy Family Fund.

A Valley resident, ‘Tricia,” started working at Philco Ford in Watsontown two weeks after graduating high school. She says she worked there for 30-years and then retired. She is 84-years-old and says the Needy Family Fund helps her give her family a good holiday season.

“It helps me pay for Christmas and Thanksgiving meals,” she said. “It’s truly helpful.”

Tricia said she always looks forward to having a nice meal with her family.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadhave casting Corp. and BB& T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7

million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.