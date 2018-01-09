Another public meeting for Duke St project coming

NORTHUMBERLAND – Another public meeting regarding the Duke Street project in Northumberland is coming up. PennDOT says the meeting will take place Wednesday, January 31 at Front Street Station. PennDOT representatives, the contractor and design consultant will be in attendance. The meeting will include a presentation on the 2018 construction schedule. Afterwards, attendees will be able to view project displays and ask questions.

You can find more information on the Duke Street project at www.penndot.gov/dukestreet. (Matt Catrillo)