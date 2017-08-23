Another phone scam in The Valley

MIFFLINBURG – Mifflinburg Police Department are sending out a warning to residents in the Borough of Mifflinburg about a phone scam that was reported earlier this week. Several people have reported receiving phone calls from a woman asking for donations for the Mifflinburg Police Department.

Mifflinburg PD wants to let the public know that they do not call asking for donations and they are not connected with anyone who makes such a call. Police are warning that if you receive a call like this to not make a donation and report the call to the Police. (Christopher Elio)