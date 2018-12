HUMMELS WHARF – Another store at Monroe Market place in Hummels Wharf is closing its doors. The Daily Item reports Staples is closing February 8 after nine years, according to a company spokeswoman. This comes after it was announced earlier this week Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing in early 2019.

The Staples spokeswoman told the paper as customers shift online, the store is aggressively taking action to “right-size” its retail footprint. It’s unknown how many employees will be affected.