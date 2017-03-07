Another magistrate recuses himself from bigamy case

SHAMOKIN—A second magistrate has recused himself from the case against Northumberland County bail bondsman accused of bigamy. The Daily Item reports, Shamokin District Judge, John Gembic will remove himself from the case against Christopher Hauptmann, because he is friends with Hauptmann’s second wife, Shannon Deitrick on Facebook.

In the courtroom Tuesday, Gembic said he would uphold the integrity of the court and step away from the case. Hauptmann was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of unsworn falsification and tampering with public records, but was not arraigned on those charges.

Gembic said he would notify Northumberland County Court of his decision and that Christopher Hauptmann would be appearing before a third county magistrate in the near future. Hauptmann remains in the Columbia County Prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. (Sarah Benek)