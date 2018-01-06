Another fatal crash in The Valley, fifth tragedy this week

Another road death in The Valley

SELINSGROVE – There has been another traffic fatality in The Valley, the fifth tragic traffic fatality this week. State troopers at Selinsgrove tell us a Snyder County woman, 23-year-old Tarissa Treaster, of Mount Pleasant Mills, died in a crash around 5:30am Saturday morning.

Troopers say her small SUV on Daniels Road in West Perry Township, Snyder County. They say her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. State police indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Volunteers from Freemont, Middleburg, and Richfield assisted troopers at the scene.

There were four fatal accidents earlier this week. Thursday night, 39-year-old Emma Renninger of Winfield, and 29-year-old Calvin Martin of Liverpool died in a crash near Winfield. Wednesday, Karmyn Wagner, 28, of Paxtonville died in a crash. Also Wednesday, 81-year-old Lee Keck of Loganton died in an accident on I-80.