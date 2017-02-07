Another event this weekend to celebrate Milton’s Bicentennial

MILTON – The Milton bicentennial observations continue this Sunday with the second in a series of lectures. The bicentennial committee chairman John Meckley talked about the lecture, “Our next lecture is entitled Fires, Floods and New Beginnings in Milton. It will begin with a discussion on the great fire of 1880, a disaster that destroyed 125 acres and 625 buildings in Milton and left 3,000 people homeless.”

The first lecture was given by Meckley, but this week, the lecture is presented by a local historian and executive director of The Improved Milton Experience, known as T.I.M.E., “George Venios is going to give this week’s lecture. He’s going to talk about the great fire of 1880 and other disasters that Milton suffered. But, he will really focus on looking forward and how each time a challenge presented itself to the community, the community responded by building anew, reinventing itself and prospering even further.”

The public is encouraged to attend the lecture at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Milton high school library. The lecture series is just part of a number of events leading up to a larger celebration for the Milton Bicentennial. Find more information on their website at www.milton2017.com. (Ali Stevens)