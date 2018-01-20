Another death investigation in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – Police in Shamokin Dam aren’t releasing many details yet about another death investigation in the borough. Police say an unidentified 32-year-old male was found within a home on Helen Street just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. Shamokin Dam police will continue their investigation. An autopsy is scheduled at Lehigh Hospital.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is not a threat to the public. The Snyder County Coroner’s office assisted with the investigation. (Matt Catrillo)