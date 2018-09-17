Another CSVT public meeting is Wednesday

SELINSGROVE – Residents affected by the ongoing CSVT project will have another chance to meet with PennDOT officials this week.

PennDOT says it will hold another public meeting this week for residents along the southern section. It will be specifically for those living between Route 522 and Attig Road. The meeting will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Selinsgrove Middle School.

Residents will be able to see 3-D models of the new highway, and will talk about ways to minimize impacts, such as noise. Residents will also have a chance to ask questions or make additional comments.