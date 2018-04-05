Another championship parade in Philly: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University’s Wildcats. Thursday’s parade is taking the winners of the men’s basketball tournament along a downtown thoroughfare before ending at City Hall for a rally. Villanova’s suburban campus is closed and all classes are canceled so anyone who works at or attends the Roman Catholic university can take part.

The Wildcats’ romp through the NCAA Tournament ended Monday with a 79-62 victory over Michigan. It’s their second national title in three seasons. It’s been an unusually busy parade season for Philadelphia sports fans. About two months ago, the Eagles thrilled fans with a parade to fete their first-ever Super Bowl victory.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the Democrat is backing a package of forthcoming legislation that’s designed to improve protections in Pennsylvania against workplace sexual harassment and discrimination. Wolf’s announcement Thursday with Democratic lawmakers comes amid revelations of misconduct allegations against several lawmakers and state agreements to pay more than $3 million to settle sexual misconduct claims over the past decade.

The proposals include extending from 180 days to two years the period in which victims and whistleblowers can file a court complaint and allowing them to seek punitive damages in workplace discrimination cases. It also would extend state anti-discrimination laws to all workplaces, from workplaces with at least four employees. Wolf also supports mandatory trainings for employees and supervisors to prevent discrimination and harassment.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A jury has been picked in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will sit in judgment of the 80-year-old comedian. They still have to pick six alternates. The main panel appears to have 10 white and two black jurors.

Cosby’s lawyers had accused prosecutors of racial discrimination Wednesday for excluding a black woman from the panel. Prosecutors denied race had anything to do with it. Cosby is black. The jury has seven men and five women. Cosby has denied charges he drugged and molested a woman at his home in 2004.

BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania district attorney is resigning after being accused of tipping off female drug dealers and giving them lenient treatment in exchange for sex. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a courthouse news conference Wednesday that Bedford County District Attorney Bill Higgins manipulated women for sexual favors, calling it a betrayal of the community. Higgins faces 31 counts, including witness intimidation, official oppression and obstruction. He is out on bail.

Higgins’ defense attorney says he maintains his innocence and is raising questions about the credibility of the witnesses against his client. He says Higgins is “devastated.” Higgins says in a written statement he’s accused of conduct “unbecoming of a district attorney” and “unbecoming of a husband and father.” The 43-year-old Republican was sworn into office in 2004.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn National Gaming is the sole and winning bidder for a fifth new mini-casino license authorized by Pennsylvania, potentially giving the company a state-leading fourth casino. Penn National won Wednesday’s auction by submitting a bid just $3 over the $7.5 million minimum. A Penn National spokesman says the company hasn’t picked a specific location yet.

But the general location Penn National identified seems to ensure it’ll be built in southern Berks County, either in the city of Reading, its suburbs or along a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Spokesman Eric Schippers says Penn National hopes to protect its flagship Hollywood Casino, about 25 miles to the west, plus draw patrons from suburban Philadelphia and the Reading and Lancaster areas. Bidding was open to owners of all casino licenses in Pennsylvania.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A former northeastern Pennsylvania judge has gotten approval to challenge some of his convictions in connection with what prosecutors said were juveniles wrongly sent to detention center. The ruling means the retrial of former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella (shih-vuh-REHL’-uh) Jr. on other counts will be delayed pending that appeal.

A federal judge in January threw out the 68-year-old defendant’s convictions on racketeering and two conspiracy counts, but upheld convictions on nine other charges. The 68-year-old defendant was convicted of accepting bribes in exchange for ordering kids to a for-profit detention center for a wide range of relatively minor infractions. He has denied wrongdoing. The judge on Monday granted his request to appeal convictions to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which will delay his retrial on other counts.

Features

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon said Wednesday black women are the cornerstone and backbone of the Democratic Party, and “we need to let them lead.” Appearing on the nationally syndicated “Wendy Williams Show” in her first television interview as a New York gubernatorial candidate, Nixon criticized two-term incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo for hammering out the state budget with three other men — excluding the Senate Democratic leader, a black woman.

Nixon said black women “will stop showing up for the Democratic Party if the Democratic Party doesn’t start showing up for them.” Her comment came after she mentioned that “an amazing African American woman” — Andrea Stewart-Cousins — wasn’t included in weeks of closed-door talks that led to last Sunday’s passage of the $168.3 billion budget. When the subject on the show turned to the legalization of marijuana, Nixon said she was “absolutely” for it. “Let’s capture some of that revenue” from legalized sales of marijuana, she said.

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida superintendent was pulled over for illegally passing a school bus as police were running a bus safety campaign. Florida Today reports that Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools Desmond Blackburn was driving his district-issued SUV the morning of March 27 when he was stopped and given a warning.

Melbourne police had increased patrols around school buses from Feb. 26 until March 29 as part of “Operation BUSted.” A police spokeswoman says officers issued 115 tickets and 14 warnings for failure to stop for a school bus during the campaign. Blackburn acknowledged he was one of the drivers who needed a reminder and thanked police for their work. Florida law says vehicles traveling in both directions on an undivided roadway must stop for a stopped school bus.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TV’s “Wonder Woman” has a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Actress Lynda Carter received the honor Tuesday. The 65-year-old said the television series gave birth to her career as a superhero and feminist icon. The show ran from 1975 to 1979. Patty Jenkins, who directed the 2017 “Wonder Woman” movie, spoke at the ceremony. Jenkins said Carter’s portrayal of Wonder Woman make her believe she could have whatever she wanted and be “unashamed to want it.” The movie “Wonder Woman” star, Gal Gadot, tweeted thanks to Carter for her “loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The audience for the second week of ABC’s “Roseanne” reboot was down, but not by much. The Nielsen company said that 15.2 million people watched the show on Tuesday night. That’s off 16 percent from the 18.2 million who watched the show’s premiere last Tuesday. With delayed viewing, that first show has already been seen by more than 25 million people.

It has to be heartening to ABC that so many people who sampled the sitcom stuck with it. The audience is roughly triple what ABC drew for “The Middle” when it aired in the same time slot a year ago. President Donald Trump has taken some credit for its popularity because Roseanne Barr’s character supports him in the show.

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman found a way to get her son out of bed. Officials say she shocked him with a stun gun to wake him up for Easter church services. Police in Phoenix arrested 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins after her 17-year-old son alerted authorities. According to police documents, the teenager did not complain of any pain but told police he had two small bumps on his leg where he was shocked. Dobbins said she did not shock her son, but used the noise from the stun gun to wake him and his brother who were refusing to get up for church.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

NEW YORK (AP) — Yoenis Cespedes homered, Amed Rosario hit a two-run triple and the Mets’ bullpen faced the minimum batters over five scoreless innings as New York downed the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. New York swept a weather-shortened two-game series. This game was on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (The Dan Patrick Show), was on WKOK.com. Today we’ll run the same formats while the Phillies take to the airwaves about 2:30pm. An encore DP will air on WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 7 Pittsburgh 3

Final San Francisco 10 Seattle 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Tampa Bay 2

Final Houston 3 Baltimore 2

Final L-A Angels 3 Cleveland 2, 13 Innings

Final Chi White Sox 4 Toronto 3

Final Oakland 6 Texas 2

Kansas City at Detroit 1:10 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 7 Washington 1

Final N-Y Mets 4 Philadelphia 2

Final Arizona 3 L-A Dodgers 0

Final St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 0

Final Colorado 5 San Diego 2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 115 Detroit 108

Final Orlando 105 Dallas 100

Final Miami 115 Atlanta 86

Final New Orleans 123 Memphis 95

Final Toronto 96 Boston 78

Final OT L.A. Lakers 122 San Antonio 112

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Ottawa 4 Buffalo 2

Final Chicago 4 St. Louis 3

Final Anaheim 3 Minnesota 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Boston 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 3:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Golden State at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland 8:00 p.m.

Portland at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Nashville at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

