Another bank robbery in the area

WKOK Staff | |

PILLOW — State police are investigating another area bank robbery.  This time, the BB&T Bank was robbed at 193 Market Street in Pillow, Dauphin County.

 

The robbery took place on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.  State police say the suspect was wearing a camouflage face mask, tan boots, khaki pants and a black and grey hooded sweatshirt.  During the robbery, the suspect demanded money and then fled on foot.  He was said be about 6 feet tall with a thin build and tattoos on his hands.  There was no mention of a weapon used, or if the suspect got away with any money.

 

Recent bank robberies have also been reported in Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, Middleburg and Shamokin Dam.  (Ali Stevens)

