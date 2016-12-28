Another bank robbery in the area

PILLOW — State police are investigating another area bank robbery. This time, the BB&T Bank was robbed at 193 Market Street in Pillow, Dauphin County.

The robbery took place on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. State police say the suspect was wearing a camouflage face mask, tan boots, khaki pants and a black and grey hooded sweatshirt. During the robbery, the suspect demanded money and then fled on foot. He was said be about 6 feet tall with a thin build and tattoos on his hands. There was no mention of a weapon used, or if the suspect got away with any money.

Recent bank robberies have also been reported in Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, Middleburg and Shamokin Dam. (Ali Stevens)