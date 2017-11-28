Annual Tree Fest of Children’s books coming up

SELINSGROVE – Getting our children into the spirit of the holiday season while also getting them excited about reading, those have been the goals of the annual Tree Fest of Children’s Books held at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove. The 14th annual event starts Saturday and runs through December 21 to raise funds for the 2018 Summer Reading Program.

Liz Heim, Secretary of Friends of Rudy Gelnett Library, “Because they have fun working on their decorations with a group, they associate reading and books with fun. This helps early childhood literacy, which is really the whole point of it.”

The event will run during library hours. They are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Board Member Jane Taylor talks about how children can get involved, “The kids get involved with their families in making the decorations, or if they’re doing it with their class and making the decorations. Then one of those three days they come in and set up their tree.”

Along with the opinion of a jury, tickets will be sold for you to vote on your favorite tree. Hear more from Heim and Taylor at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)