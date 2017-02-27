Annual Firefighters Appreciation Banquet in Sunbury

SUNBURY — The annual Firefighters Appreciation Banquet took place Saturday at the Sunbury Social Club, hosted by the Sunbury Fire Department. One of the guest speakers at this year’s event was Sunbury’s new police chief Tim Miller.

Miller said, “It’s been a blessing. It’s just been unbelievable to transition from Williamsport to a smaller city, where a sense of community is very evident. I go to the Dunkin Donuts to grab a coffee and people come up to you and they recognize your face and your name and they extend a warm welcome to you. It’s just very comforting.”

He also took time to recognize a member of the Sunbury Police Department, Captain Steve Bennick, “Every time I saw him, he was sitting down at the typewriter or arresting somebody or just coming in off the street after doing some proactive enforcement. It is every evident to me that this man is a very valuable asset to the city of Sunbury. I tell you I am very lucky to have Captain Steve Bennick on my team.”

Also speaking at the banquet was Jeff Thomas, the executive deputy director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Sunbury firefighter Tim Wolfe was also recognized for 50 years of service. (Ali Stevens)