Animal abuse reported in Watsontown 

WATSONTOWN – Another incident involving a dog has been reported in Watsontown this week, this time Police say it is as a case of animal cruelty. Watsontown Police tell us the incident occurred Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Railroad Street. Police say they found 50-year-old Eugene Foote of Watsontown dangling a beagle basset mix in the air by its neck. The dog’s hind legs were also suspended off the ground.

The investigation also determined the dog was not licensed with the county nor did it have a current rabies vaccination. Foote was charged with failure to have a dog license and failure to have dog rabies vaccination. Charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl.

This is the second incident involving a dog this week in the borough. The first incident occurred Tuesday when a dog big a 35-year-old man and the clothing of a 12-year-old girl. The owner of the dogs has since apologized for that incident.