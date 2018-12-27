Angela Wolfe Memorial Basketball Tourney coming up

SUNBURY — The Angela Wolfe Memorial Basketball Tournament is coming up Friday, December 28 and Saturday December 29, at the Selinsgrove High School Gym. Four high school girls basketball teams will compete in the tournament, Bellefonte, Sullivan County, Mifflinburg and the host Selinsgrove squad.

Becky Gingrich is a senior at Selinsgrove High School and a co-captain of the Lady Seals, she told WKOK Sunrise what this team means to her, “The basketball girls are definitely my best friends. You’re with them for a couple of months and you’re basically sisters but the time the season is over.”

Marley Sprenkel, also a senior at Selinsgrove, and a Lady Seals co-captain told WKOK what the Angela Wolfe Tournament is all about, “Her family created a scholarship fund because of this (Wolfe’s battle with cancer) and that’s what this tournament is played for, and every year there’s a $500 scholarship awarded to a Lady Seals senior.”

Angela Wolfe was a former basketball star for the Lady Seals in the 80’s, graduating in 1986, and went on to play college ball for Lock Haven. Wolfe lost her 4 year battle with Colo-rectal cancer in 2011.

