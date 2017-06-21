Andy Russell Foundation helping a local park

SELINSGROVE — The Andy Russell Foundation is going to have a very inclusive, and very big impact on a Snyder County park. The foundation, started by the former standout Pittsburgh Steeler, along with PlayPower of Lewisburg, are going to install an ‘all access’ playground at the East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove.

PlayPower is the new owner of Play World of Lewisburg, and they’ll team up with Andy Russell’s foundation for what Russell called a ‘rich, exciting, inclusive play space where children of all abilities can grow and learning.’

Fritz Heineman is president of the foundation in central Pennsylvania and told WKOK they are also raising money to help fund the playground. He said the new playground will be almost 10,000 square feet and will encompass dozens of pieces of state of the art, all access equipment for people of all abilities.