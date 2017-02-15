An update on the Miller Center in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness is beginning to take shape in Lewisburg. Jim Mathias, executive director, gave WKOK a tour of the construction site recently.

Mathias said, “The walls that we are looking at are defining the Evangelical Community Hospital’s orthopedic and physical therapy space. They will have nine-thousand square feet inside this building and that’s what the crews are working on right now.”

There will also be a new fitness center, “We are going to have a state of the art fitness center with 18,500-square feet of space with a great focus on the latest equipment as well as a performance training area.”

There is also room for indoor sports, “These courts will be lined for basketball and for volleyball. We are going to be doing indoor soccer, a game called futsal here. We will be doing indoor field hockey and then a sport that is relatively new to a lot of folks around here called pickleball. It is a cross between badminton and tennis, perhaps. It’s played on a small court with a hard paddle.”

Mathias talked about the timeline for the project, with the facility opening in July, “This is a very tight timeframe, but we are on schedule at this point. Though it is very cold outside and we’ve had some bad weather, we are still on schedule. You know, we are under roof here, a new roof will go on top of the old one, so we aren’t weather dependent. So, they haven’t missed any work inside since they started.”

The Miller Center is located at Penn House Commons in Lewisburg. Other features will include children’s pre-school and drop-in care, an indoor track, multi-purpose rooms, a healthy cafe and more. (Ali Stevens)