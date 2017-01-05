An update from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper after one year on the job

LEWISBURG — Carol Parenzen has been the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper for one year and is anticipating an exciting year in 2017. She was a guest on WKOK Sunrise and explained what her role as Riverkeeper means.

Parenzen said, “I am the licensed voice, licensed by Waterkeeper Alliance, to be the voice of the watershed defined by the north and west branches of the Susquehanna, so about 11,000 square miles. As the voice, it’s my goal, my charge, to stop pollution. Whether that be industry, government municipalities or individuals.”

Parenzen said 2016 was a great start for them, “Well, we’ve had a first year that was very exciting and very encouraging. The main success of the year was getting our 501c3 non-profit status and obtaining our seed funding to get started. I am happy to report that we’ve raised about $100,000 our first year in foundation money, grants, fundraisers and some donations.”

Parenzen said they are planning a number of events this year, “The first event is in partnership with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and that’s going to happen on Sunday, February 19. Our plans are to take a busload of young engineers to the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg, in celebration of

Engineers Week. The American Society of Engineers and Bechtel Corporation teamed together to make an IMAX production called Dream Big. It’s a look at big civil engineering wonders for kids.”

Another event will focus on bridges in the region, “In April, we’ve teamed up with Susquehanna Life Magazine. We are doing a bus tour through the watershed called Bridges Over Troubled Water. It’s a tour of covered bridges and wineries and a destination lunch location, with a sprinkling of environment education and concerns as we are going through the watershed.”

You can find out more about the Middle Susquehanna RiverKeeper and their ongoing efforts online at www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org. You can hear more from Parenzen from WKOK Sunrise online at www.wkok.com.