An old classic provides current perspective

RiverStage Theater presents “A Raisin in the Sun”

LEWISBURG — Racial tensions, the American dream and what it means to be an American are all topics that dominate the news these days, and they will take a dramatic form on the stage at the River Stage Theater this weekend.

“A Raisin in the Sun,” which premiered on Broadway in 1959. Jove Graham, Director of Communications at the RiverStage Theater said on WKOK Sunrise,

“It’s about the American dream, and this is certainly a time, I guess it’s always the time, but certainly now, a lot of people are talking about that, what does it mean to be an American? What does it mean to try and build something in this country or to better yourself or move your family forward? This story is about that, and it’s frankly a story that doesn’t get told or produced very often, especially around here.”

The play, which is inspired by author Lorraine Hansberry’s own experiences, deals with racial discrimination in the 40’s.

Jove Graham says “it’s a small part of the play anyway, that’s about the people in the neighborhood they want to move too, not being keen on them moving in there. So it’s something that unfortunately we still deal with today.”

In light of last year’s hotly debated Section 8 housing proposal in Union County, this production of “A Raisin in the Sun” is a particularly appropriate production to do in Lewisburg in celebration of Black History Month.

The production runs Friday, February 17th, and Saturday, February 18th at 730pm, and Sunday, February 19th, at 230pm at the Old Lewisburg High School. All tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets go to www.riverstagetheater.org, or to WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)