SELINSGROVE— Recently, a Snyder County man found himself the victim of a scam.

Selinsgrove State Police report 58-year-old Jack Weidman of Selinsgrove asked them to report to his home after he believed he had been scammed.

Weidman sent $5,000 and two cell phones to an address in Nigeria back in May. The cell phones were valued at about $50. The incident happened on the Old Trail in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Troopers say the case is closed.