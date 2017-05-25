An injury reported in crash in Turbot Township

TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A crash involving one car hitting a pole along Broadway Road in Turbot Township, Northumberland County leaves a woman ‘possibly injured.’ State police say the crash happened at 5am Wednesday morning when 36-year-old Bobbi Mull drove her car off the road, heading southbound on State Route 254 (Broadway Road), and onto the southern shoulder of the roadway.

Mull, of Watsontown, finally came to a stop in an embankment about 100 feet off of the roadway. Troopers said she had ‘possible injuries, was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where no condition or medical treatment information is available. (Christopher Elio)