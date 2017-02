SUNBURY – There was a knife-point robbery at the Turkey Hill on Fourth Street in Sunbury Sunday night. No details are out from Sunbury police, but we know the incident happened about 9:00 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Sunbury police at 570-286-4584.

There are video pictures that police say they will be distributing those images. The suspect was said to be a white male, about 6’ tall, wearing a ski mask. The suspect got away with a small amount of cash, according to officers.