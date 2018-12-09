Amy E. Winans Center for Wellness opens at SU

SELINSGROVE – You have to be well, to do well…that’s the mindset behind Susquehanna University opening a new wellness center. The center is for students to access a range of wellness and personal growth initiatives. The Amy E. Winans Center for Wellness recently opened in Seibert Hall, in a centralized location on campus.

Stacey Pearson-Wharton is the Dean of Health and Wellness and director of SU’s Counseling Center. She joined WKOK Sunrise and says the center was opened to address student depression issues, which had been the leading cause of students seeking therapy. Now she says it’s grown, “And now anxiety, stress, and social anxiety has almost beat out depression if you will, to be the top-presenting concerns. There’s more wars and us being attacked in our own land, and all kinds of things going on.”

Pearson-Wharton says the wellness center is focusing on mindfulness to help students cope with their mental struggles, “It helps boost creativity, boost productivity, but also helps folks take a licking and keep on ticking…and so that who resilience thing…the more people are able to engage in mindfulness, the better off they are.”

Activities in the center include stress management techniques, healthy snacks, yoga and meditation, video games, and more. You can hear more of her remarks at WKOK.com.