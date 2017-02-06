Amber Alert Update: Missing two year old girl found safe

BERWICK — State police say a two year old girl from the Berwick area has been found safe and sound. An Amber Alert was issued for Alexis Weber yesterday but it turns out she was found okay–near the family’s home.

State police say she was found safely strapped in a child seat, in a wooded area, near the where she was reported missing. Troopers say the car had rolled out of the driveway, into the woods, and couldn’t be seen from the home. That Amber Alert was issued just before 9pm last evening.

Dozens of searchers and other volunteers converged on the Front Street home to start the search when the car was spotted in nearby woods.