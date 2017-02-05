Amber Alert: Tot taken in Columbia County

P1: PA.502: The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Bloomsburg Barracks Columbia County.
On February 5, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Alexis Weber, a two year old white female, was abducted from 2200 West Front Street, Berwick, Columbia County, Pennsylvania. She is describe as 3 foot tall, 30 lbs., Blond hair and Blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt and black pants. Weber was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Convertible Mustang, bearing Pennsylvania Registration HWN-1367. The vehicle was stolen by an unknown actor and fled the area towards Laporte, PA.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by dialing 911,
This has been an Amber Child Abduction for the Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg Barracks, Columbia County.