Amber Alert: Tot taken in Columbia County

P1: PA.502: The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Bloomsburg Barracks Columbia County.

On February 5, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Alexis Weber, a two year old white female, was abducted from 2200 West Front Street, Berwick, Columbia County, Pennsylvania. She is describe as 3 foot tall, 30 lbs., Blond hair and Blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt and black pants. Weber was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Convertible Mustang, bearing Pennsylvania Registration HWN-1367. The vehicle was stolen by an unknown actor and fled the area towards Laporte, PA.