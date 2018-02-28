Alleged threats temporarily close district judge’s Shamokin office

SHAMOKIN – A man is in custody after allegedly threatening Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and his staff Wednesday morning. Gembic tells The Daily Item an unidentified male went to Gembic’s office asking an employee where the judge was. The employee then called Gembic after the male said he was going to get guns and start shooting people. Gembic then said his office called police and the man was quickly apprehended.

The threat forced Gembic’s office to close briefly but did reopen later in the day. Charges and arraignment for the suspect are still pending.