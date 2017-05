LYCOMING COUNTY – The State Department of Transportation reports that all roads are now open.

Route 864 from Picture Rocks to Route 2053 (Rabbittown Road) in Huntersville, Lycoming County, was the last closed road as a result of Friday’s storms.

On Friday, several storms hit The Valley, producing 40 mile per hour winds which brought down trees, and tree limbs, and causing multiple road blockages.