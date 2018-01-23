All eyes on Shamokin Creek, as an ice jam pushes water higher

Photos courtesy Northumberland County Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

SUNBURY – An ice jam near Sunbury has raised concerns about possible flooding. The jam is on Shamokin Creek, near Route 61, in Upper Augusta Township. The Northumberland County Department of Public Safety, and others, are monitoring the creek that is slightly over its banks.

Witnesses say the Shamokin Creek and Little Shamokin Creek are about two to four feet above normal for this time of year, and are bankfull. PennDOT, the Sunbury Municipal Authority and Upper Augusta Township responders are monitoring the situation. No additional action is being recommended at this time.

Stephen Jeffrey, the Northumberland County Director of Public safety says they are concerned about flooding in the area of Sheffield Drive, near the intersection of Route 61 and Route 890.

Two homes have minor flooding below their first floor at this time. We’ll keep you up to date on this developing story.