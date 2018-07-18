Albright Center project making big steps forward

SUNBURY— Progress continues to be made on the Albright Center in Sunbury. Recently the Albright Center received a $200,000 commitment from State Senator John Gordner (R-27th) and State Rep. Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury). A spokesperson for the project says the funds will be used for improvements to the main hall.

They say the hiring of Executive Director Zach Stotter was another step forward in the project. In April, the Garden Level and banquet facility was opened. They say this space will be used for banquets, wedding receptions, conferences and performances.